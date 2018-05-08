2 injured in crash reported near York high school, one airlifted

A two-vehicle crash near York Comprehensive High School Tuesday has blocked Alexander Love Highway, police said.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, near Ashley Road, west of the school, said Trent Faris of the York County Sheriff's Office.
The initial call was dispatched as a car on fire, but fire officials did not find a car fire when arriving, said York Fire Department Chief Domenic Manera said.
Two people were injured, Manera said.
One was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center by helicopter and the second was taken to CMC by ground transport, Manera said.
Bystanders who came upon the crash were able to pull both victims from the two cars before emergency officials arrived, Manera said.
The highway remains closed as S.C. Highway Patrol Troopers investigate the crash.
S.C. HIghway Patrol troopers, other police and York Fire Department officials are on the scene.
Faris asked motorists to avoid the area until the road is reopened.
Information about the victim or others involved in the crash was not available.
Comments