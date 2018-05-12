'We want Olympic champions': Bikefest shows off Rock Hill's biking perks

Crowds gathered for BMX stunts, bike races and even the mayor leading a bike parade at the BMX Supercross track Saturday afternoon.

"You can look around and see what this world-class complex means to the city," Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said. "I mean there are people everywhere."

Gettys said the Bikefest celebration Saturday was a good chance for Rock Hill residents see what they can get out of the biking tracks in Rock Hill.

"We want to grow Olympians here in Rock Hill," Gettys said. "We want Olympic champions coming out of Rock Hill before too long."

Bikefest boasted races at the Criterium and BMX course, BMX freestyle stunt shows and beginner biking clinics, along with food trucks and raffles.

"We really figured out how to play well in Rock Hill in a lot of different ways," Gettys said. "And I think that's something that most communities wish they could."