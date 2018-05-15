Extra inning heroics propel Lewisville in softball state championship series opener

Lewisville pulled off late-inning heroics Monday night to win the opening game of the South Carolina 1A softball state championship series at East Clarendon.

Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Lions scored to tie the game 6-6, then held East Clarendon in the bottom half to force extra innings. Neither team scored in the eighth, before Jerry Thomas' team spouted three runs in the top of the ninth and held on in the bottom part of the frame to win 9-7.

There was plenty of offense despite two quality pitchers, with East Clarendon hitting a pair of home runs and Lewisville getting a crucial one from Amber Bass in the seventh inning to help force extra softball. Lions second baseman Codi Horne was 4-for-5 with four runs knocked in and catcher Ivy McCall was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Chloe Thomas got the win on the mound, pitching all nine innings. Both Horne and McCall produced RBI hits in the decisive ninth inning.

Lewisville hosts East Clarendon in Game 2 Wednesday night, May 16, 2018, at 6 p.m., though the weather forecast looks ominous. A win in Game 2 -- whenever it's played -- would clinch Lewisville's first softball state title.

