There's little doubt on whether it will rain. The question is how much.

Gardeners who have been wishing for rain will get their wish. But as the old saying goes: "Be careful what you wish for."
An unusual May pattern is poised to bring five or six consecutive days of rain to the Carolinas, and forecasters say conditions could be wet enough by the weekend for flooding.
Along with the rainy pattern comes an end to the heat wave.
Temperatures have reached the 90s four straight days across the Rock Hill area, with a 93-degree reading Sunday in Lancaster and highs of 91 the past two days in Rock Hill and Chester.
All of that will come to an end.
Conditions have been dry for about two weeks, and rainfall for the year has dipped below average. In the next week, however, the Rock Hill area is expected to pick up a few inches of rain.
Forecasters say the combined effects of a southeast flow off the Atlantic Ocean and a slow-moving low pressure system over Florida will send a persistent feed of moisture into the Carolinas.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase across the region by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Numerous showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane says various computer models predict widely varying amounts of rainfall, and are focusing the rain on different areas.
"It’s probably safe to say that most areas will have at least a couple inches of storm total rainfall by Friday morning,” Lane said. “Some locally higher amounts of two or three times that amount will be likely, but where that may be is anyone’s guess at this point.”
The big problem, Lane said, is that the ground will get very soggy by the weekend, when rainfall chances are still expected to be rather high.
“We may be in a situation by this time next week when it takes only an inch-ish of rain in an hour or two to produce flash flooding, at least in some areas,” he said.
With the clouds and rain, daily high temperatures will be held to around 80 degrees. But Lane said conditions will be very humid.
