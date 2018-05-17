Soggy weather likely to dampen end-of-week plans. Here's what we can expect.

Heavy rain temporarily halted the Lewisville High School softball 1A state championship game Wednesday in Richburg. The sun returned and the girls scored in the bottom of the fifth. See page 1B for details about the win.
The National Weather Service has predicted this week’s wet weather is expected to continue today with showers and thunderstorms likely and patchy fog throughout the day.
The high temperature is expected to reach 80 degrees with a low of 66. Forecasters predict similar conditions throughout the weekend, though with decreasing likelihood of heavy rain from Saturday to Sunday. Forecasters said an 80 percent chance of rain is likely Friday and a 70 percent chance Saturday.
