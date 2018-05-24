Latest News

This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Patterson pitches Indian Land to SC title

By Chip Heemsoth

May 24, 2018 04:08 PM

1998

  • Led by Jessica Patterson’s pitching, the Indian Land Warriors softball team won its second consecutive state Class A championship, 10-0 over the Wagener-Salley War Eagles.

  • Ryan Dawson, Fort Mill High School freshman, was selected as the Children’s Miracle Network Champion for North Carolina.

  • The Firehouse Grill at 2760 Highway 21 Business, Fort Mill, offered $1 off all beers and 50¢ off all wines during Happy Hour.

  • Scott Wells added a Blimpie Sub Shop to his Spratt Street store in Fort Mill.

1978

  • Coach Bill Banks’ Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, behind the pitching of Billy Burris, won the District Tournament by defeating Clover, Furman and Mayewood High Schools.

  • Vereen Barron and Pat Keziah were elected to attend Girls State at the University of South Carolina during the summer.

  • Debra Osborne of Fort Mill, a basketball star at North Greenville Junior College, signed a grant-in-aid to play basketball at Erskine College.

  • Bob Lordo, Lisa Nichols, Beverly Jones and Guy Molnar were named Furman Scholars at Fort Mill High School.

1958

  • Linda Fields was valedictorian and Norma Gayle Lytle was salutatorian for the Class of 1958 at Fort Mill High School.

  • Work had started on building a clinic for Dr. Max A. Culp on Leroy Street extension, next to the Cook apartment house.

1938

  • J. M. Belk began work as manager of the Catawba Credit Company of which Major George W. Potts was principal owner.

  • A number of cottages for operatives of Mill No. 2 of the Springs Mills were being built on a new street connecting Academy Street and the village of the mill.

1918

  • Movies at the Majestic included “Skirt Strategy,” “The Woman in the Web,” “The Good Bad Man” starring Doug Fairbanks and “The Cold Deck” with William S. Hart.

  • Three young men from Fort Mill, John E. Jones, Samuel Lee and Paul Hoke, were called for war service.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.





