This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Patterson pitches Indian Land to SC title

1998
- Led by Jessica Patterson’s pitching, the Indian Land Warriors softball team won its second consecutive state Class A championship, 10-0 over the Wagener-Salley War Eagles.
- Ryan Dawson, Fort Mill High School freshman, was selected as the Children’s Miracle Network Champion for North Carolina.
- The Firehouse Grill at 2760 Highway 21 Business, Fort Mill, offered $1 off all beers and 50¢ off all wines during Happy Hour.
- Scott Wells added a Blimpie Sub Shop to his Spratt Street store in Fort Mill.
1978
- Coach Bill Banks’ Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, behind the pitching of Billy Burris, won the District Tournament by defeating Clover, Furman and Mayewood High Schools.
- Vereen Barron and Pat Keziah were elected to attend Girls State at the University of South Carolina during the summer.
- Debra Osborne of Fort Mill, a basketball star at North Greenville Junior College, signed a grant-in-aid to play basketball at Erskine College.
- Bob Lordo, Lisa Nichols, Beverly Jones and Guy Molnar were named Furman Scholars at Fort Mill High School.
1958
- Linda Fields was valedictorian and Norma Gayle Lytle was salutatorian for the Class of 1958 at Fort Mill High School.
- Work had started on building a clinic for Dr. Max A. Culp on Leroy Street extension, next to the Cook apartment house.
1938
- J. M. Belk began work as manager of the Catawba Credit Company of which Major George W. Potts was principal owner.
- A number of cottages for operatives of Mill No. 2 of the Springs Mills were being built on a new street connecting Academy Street and the village of the mill.
1918
- Movies at the Majestic included “Skirt Strategy,” “The Woman in the Web,” “The Good Bad Man” starring Doug Fairbanks and “The Cold Deck” with William S. Hart.
- Three young men from Fort Mill, John E. Jones, Samuel Lee and Paul Hoke, were called for war service.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
