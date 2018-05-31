It's agriculture. It's art. Together, they're a way to explore York County and beyond

Art and agriculture have gone hand in hand throughout history. Out of necessity, artisans crafted pottery and quilts to feed and warm their families while musicians wrote songs to pass down the stories of their time.
To celebrate these ties and connect producers more closely to consumers, the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour will offer free, self-guided tours featuring local artisans and farmers throughout York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
Whether you want to stay close to home or get out of your comfort zone and explore other parts of the tri-county area, here's a look at some of what you can check out June 9-10.
York County
With 22 stops along the Ag + Art Tour in York County, there’s something for everyone. York County planning team chairperson Sonja Burris recommends dropping by Baker Farm. This small, family-owned farm in Rock Hill has heritage breed pigs, sheep, baby chicks and an angora rabbit kids love to hold. Then stop by Sanders Peaches.
“Dori Sanders is a renowned author and is one of the oldest African American peach farmers in our region,” Burris said. “She is a farmer and artisan in her own right. Dori captivates her audience with stories of growing up a sharecropper’s daughter.”
Don’t miss Rock Ridge Farm. This farm showcases one of Clover’s older houses, built in the late 1800s, and features a blacksmith forge and a smokehouse. It’s also home to a restored, reclaimed log cabin rebuilt as a country store. Items such as farm-raised meats, seasonal produce and local handcrafted items may be purchased.
Lancaster County
The Ag + Art Tour in Lancaster includes nine sites to visit. Lancaster County planning team chairperson Cherry Doster recommended dropping by Dixie Bee Supply to see demonstrations of the hives and Fox Trot Farms to learn about sheep, laying hens and dairy goats.
“Visitors always enjoy a stop at Benford Brewing Company, Lancaster County’s only brewery and South Carolina’s only agriculturally-operated brewery,” Doster said. “Family-friendly activities abound, an artisans market and food truck court are available, and brewery tours include stories of how the brewery’s bees and cows play a part in the craft brewing process.”
Don’t miss Howell Specialty Farmz in Indian Land where Dakota, the truffle dog, will perform a truffle hunt at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Chester County
The Chester County Ag + Art Tour offers 11 stops, including tours of historic homes, an aquaponics ecosystem and a goat milk creamery. Chester County planning team chairperson Courtney Lee said Cotton Hills Farm is a popular spot.
“People can see a large variety of fruits and vegetables and also purchase them on site,” she said. “They will have wagon rides through the fields and the Chester cannon firing throughout the day.”
Don’t miss Thames Farm. The farm regularly draws a crowd at its monthly Farm Days events. During the Ag + Art Tour, musicians will perform as visitors view local artisans’ work and take walking tours of the farm.
Want to go?
York County:
- Anne Springs Close Greenways Gardens
- 250 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill, S.C. 29715
- Baker Farm
- 2494 Greenwood Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730
- Black’s Peaches
- 1800 Black Highway, York, S.C. 29745
- Bush-n-Vine
- 1650 Filbert Highway, York, S.C. 29745
- Curtin Farms
- 407 N. Paraham Road, Clover, S.C. 29710
- Ferebee Farm
- 531 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730
- Forlines Farms on Ferndale
- 250 Ferndale Road, McConnells, S.C. 29726
- Historic Brattonsville
- 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells, S.C. 29726
- J & J Family Farm
- 1077 Wayfield Road, Clover, S.C. 29708
- Ketchen Place Horse Farm
- 3128 Cedarvale Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29732
- King’s Landing Farm
- 4237 Saluda Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730
- Melton Farm
- 4120 Bookout Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730
- Myersart Studio and Farm
- 1281 Legion Road, Hickory Grove, S.C. 29717
- Penny Family Farm
- 4655 Cureton Ferry Road, Catawba, S.C. 29704
- Rock Hill Educational Community Garden
- 952 Constitution Ave., Rock Hill, S.C. 29733
- Rock Ridge Farm
- 524 Ridge Road, Clover, S.C. 29710
- Roger Ridge Ranch
- 4700 Canaan Church Road, Smyrna, S.C. 29743
- Sanders Peaches
- 2101 Filbert Highway, Clover, S.C. 29710
- Sharon Hill Farm
- 1393 Highway 97, Sharon, S.C. 29742
- The Peach Tree
- 2077 Filbert Highway, York, S.C. 29745
- Tega Hills Farm
- 1780 Zoar Road, Fort Mill, S.C. 29708
- Windy Hill Orchard and Cidery
- 1860 Black Highway, York, S.C. 29745
For more information about York County’s tour, visit agandarttour.com/York.
- Lancaster County:
- Benford Brewery
- 2271 Boxcar Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Dixie Bee Supply
- 1628 Highway 521 Bypass South, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Fox Trot Farm
- 5066 Rowell Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Griff’s Greenhouse & Nursery
- 234 Bill Sweatt Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Howell Specialty Farmz
- 9010 Pryor Drive, Fort Mill (Indian Land), S.C. 29707
- Lancaster County Farmers Market
- 1920 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Native American Studies Center Gardens
- 119 South Main St., Lancaster, S.C. 29720
- Rich Hill Farms
- 3061 Rocky River Road
- The Ivy Place
- 8603 Van Wyck Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720
For more information about Lancaster County’s tour, visit agandarttour.com/Lancaster.
Chester County:
- Chester Farmers and Artisans Market
- 111 Columbia St., Chester, S.C. 29706
- Collins Backyard Garden & Aquaponics
- 5122 Thrailkill South Road, Fort Lawn, S.C. 29714
- Cotton Hills Farm
- 2575 Lowrys Highway, Chester, S.C. 29706
- Fishing Creek Creamery
- 3694 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester, S.C. 29706
- Fort Lawn Community Center Community Gardens
- 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn, S.C. 29714
- Lessie’s Farm Table
- 1312 Williamsville Church Road, Chester, S.C. 29706
- Powell Farm
- 4531 Cabal Road, Sharon, S.C. 29742
- Puddle Moon Farm
- 4354 Simpson Road, Edgemoor, S.C. 29712
- Red Bug Barn
- 2531 Lancaster Highway, Chester, S.C. 29706
- Thames Farm
- 3510 Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn, S.C. 29714
- Watson Farms
- 713 Colony Road, Chester, S.C. 29706
For more information about Chester County’s tour, visit agandarttour.com/chester.
The tours are planned for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 9 and 1 - 5 p.m. on June 10.
Stephanie Jadrnicek: stephaniej123@gmail.com
Comments