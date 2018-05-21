Inmate who died in York County jail identified, SC state police probe continues

The inmate who died at the York County jail has been identified as Oxavria Lenard Ingram of Rock Hill.

Ingram, 38, had been in the York County Detention Center since early April after an arrest by Rock Hill Police Department officers for marijuana possession and contraband in the Rock Hill city jail. Ingram also was charged in March for shoplifting, police said.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating Ingram's death after a request from the York County Sheriff's Office to conduct an outside probe, said Thom Berry, spokesman for SLED.

Ingram was found unresponsive in his cell around 7 p.m. Friday, police said.

The death at the county jail is the first since 2017, police said. In November, Jonathan John David Morgan, 28, died in the York County jail after he began breathing abnormally, officers said at the time. Morgan had been taken to the county jail after he was charged with contraband in the Rock Hill jail and other charges by Rock Hill police.

The SLED investigation into Morgan's death remains open, said Berry, the SLED spokesman.

A federal lawsuit into the death of an accused double murder suspect at the York County jail in 2013 remains ongoing. Grose, charged in 2013 with two counts of murder, committed suicide in the county jail by banging his head against a wall, officials said.

Grose was in custody after police said he ran over his stepmother and a neighbor in a vehicle attack before he was caught. Grose's mother filed a lawsuit blaming the sheriff's office and medical officials for her sons' death.

Andrew Dys; 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald