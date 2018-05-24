Five Northwestern Trojans recognized in school's final 2018 spring signing ceremony

The final signing ceremony at Northwestern High School featured seven college- bound student athletes who will be headed to various different colleges in the fall of 2018. Tay’Anthony Pittman, Carlos Gomez, Connor Hall, Victoria Lollis and Jalen Shropshire were all recognized on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in the school’s auditorium.
Tay’Anthony Pittman will be along the Grand Strand to cheer at Coastal Carolina University next year. Pittman originally planned to run track for the Chanticleers, as he did for the Trojans, but he had a change of heart as the process went on.
“I decided that I’d rather cheer because I felt like it would be more of a leeway for me to relax and focus on studying. I feel like it will give me more of a chance for academic success,” he said.
Pittman is currently undecided as far as his major is concerned, but he is thinking about majoring in marine biology at Coastal.
Carlos Gomez will be headed to Gordon College located in Wenham, Mass., just outside of Boston to play men’s soccer. Although Gordon College is located 13 hours away from Rock Hill, Gomez felt right at home with his future teammates.
“My first visit I really clicked with the team. It was almost like I was already a part of the team after my first visit,” he said.
Gomez plans to pursue a political science degree at Gordon and then apply to law school.
His midfield teammate, Connor Hall, opted to go the junior college route and head to the Sparkle City to attend Spartanburg Methodist College, where he will play men’s soccer for coach Kyle Hughes. Hall liked the feel that the Pioneer soccer program offered.
“I really liked the coaching staff and all the players were pretty cool and I thought it was a good route to take,” Hall said.
He doesn’t have a major yet, but he plans to complete general education requirements during his two years in Spartanburg before transferring to a four-year division I school.
Victoria Lollis will also be taking the junior college route, opting to attend USC Lancaster to play women’s soccer.
“Soccer has always been something I’ve always to do ever since I was little, at the collegiate level,” she said.
Distance was also a factor in Lollis' decision.
“I liked the fact that it was close to home,” she said.
Jalen Shropshire is going to South Carolina State University to run track.
“It wasn’t my first decision at first for a college but after a while, I decided that it was a good place for me to go,” said Shropshire, who plans to major in health science at SC State as well.
