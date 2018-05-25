Subtropical storm will rain on your holiday. How unstable will this weekend be?

That’s the word from forecasters, who say the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Southeast are in for several days of showers and thunderstorms. At times the rain may be heavy.
The most intense rain is expected Sunday evening into Tuesday, as the effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto are felt in the Carolinas.
Alberto became a named storm Friday morning, and the National Hurricane Center predicts the system will have top winds of 65 mph when it makes landfall sometime Monday in southern Mississippi.
The problem is that Alberto’s moisture will be added to an already moist and unstable air mass covering the Southeast. Those atmospheric conditions are expected to trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. However, forecasters say the Rock Hill area could experience a bit of a lull in rainfall Saturday night and during the morning and early afternoon Sunday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy LaCorte said Friday morning that from Sunday night through Tuesday, “upslope areas (in the foothills and mountains) could see up to five inches of rain, with 2-4 inches elsewhere.”
LaCorte also said, if the track of Alberto deviates from predictions, the rainfall totals could change.
And there’s another potential factor, noted meteorologist Jeff Masters of the weather website Weather Underground.
“Adding to the rainfall potential will be the possibility that (Alberto) will bump into a strong ridge of high pressure to its north early next week, which would block the storm’s progress and result in a slow movement,” Masters said.
So Rock Hill-area residents – including those headed for the beaches or mountains during the Memorial Day weekend – can plan on humid and unsettled weather.
