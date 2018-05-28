River rescues in Chester County after boats turn over in Catawba River, officials say

Boaters whose kayaks flipped over in swollen Catawba River waters in Chester County had to be rescued Sunday, officials said.

Five people in two groups were brought to safety after being stranded when boats overturned, said Allen Culp, Fort Lawn Fire & Rescue chief.

No one was injured, but officials are urging caution after recent rains and forecasts of more rain through later this week have water levels high and running fast. Culp even urged people to forego kayaking for the remainder of the holiday weekend until water conditions are safer.





“The water is swift and it can be dangerous,” Culp said. “We had people knocked out of their kayaks and had to go get them when they were stranded on little islands in the river.”





The first incident happened around 2 p.m. and the second a couple of hours later, Culp said. Both incidents were off the Landsford Canal park area in the river, Culp said.





Officials from York County and Lancaster County who have water rescue equipment assisted Chester officials in bringing the stranded boaters to safety, Culp said.









