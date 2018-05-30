Rock Hill area forecast: Not quite as soggy

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Rock Hill area, but meteorologists say the region’s rainy pattern will relent a bit over the next few days.
It’s not the same story in the North Carolina mountains, however, where additional heavy rain is predicted for areas already being hit by major flooding.
Emergency management officials were dealing with concerns about a dam in northwest McDowell County and numerous flooded roads on the south side of Asheville, N.C.
Several other counties in North Carolina’s high country also were reporting flooding Wednesday.
That was in the wake of Tuesday’s repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms, fueled in part by the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto as its center pushed northward through Tennessee.
Some of that heavy rainfall affected the Rock Hill area.
A band of strong thunderstorms swept across northwest York County on Tuesday evening, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of York, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.
Police in the Gaston County town of Cramerton, N.C., reported seeing a funnel cloud.
Those storms dumped 2.38 inches of rain at Camp Thunderbird, along Lake Wylie.
And in nearby Tega Cay, an automated gauge recorded 1.42 inches from the storm.
The Rock Hill airport reported 1.23 inches.
Yet rainfall was much lower in Lancaster (0.16) and Chester (0.28). And a gauge just north of Fort Mill showed about a quarter-inch of rain.
There were no reports of major flooding or wind damage from Tuesday evening’s storms in the area. A slight change in the pattern is expected to give the Rock Hill area a bit of a break Wednesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy LaCorte.
He said a change in the wind flow will concentrate the heaviest precipitation in the mountains.
But, LaCorte added, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Piedmont. And he said a passing weather disturbance likely will trigger additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday in the Rock Hill area and the rest of the western Carolinas.
If you’re looking for a break from the rain, you won’t find it in the immediate forecast.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted on a daily basis for the next week, although chances will be lower – around 30 percent – on Sunday.
Rock Hill-area residents planning to travel into North Carolina’s mountains are encouraged to use caution over the next few days.
A mudslide Tuesday night closed a portion of Interstate 40 east of Asheville, and the N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that three of the six lanes of I-40 near the Buncombe-McDowell county line will remain closed for a few days for repairs.
In northwest McDowell County, authorities ordered the evacuation of several hundred residents due to concern that a dam on Tahoma Lake might fail.
Engineers were examining the dam Wednesday, and authorities opened three shelters in the county.
Asheville police closed a number of roads in the city’s Biltmore Village area Wednesday morning, and authorities in several other counties reported road closures and flooding.
Many parts of the mountains have received more than a half-foot of rain this week.
