The Herald's 2018 All-Area softball awards go to one family

There isn't an actual trophy for All-Area player or coach of the year, but if there was, the Thomas family would need to shove some old trophies out of the way to make room for two new ones.

Lewisville won its first softball state title in 2018, thanks in large part to senior pitcher Chloe Thomas and the Lions' coach, and Chloe's dad, Jerry Thomas. Chloe is The Herald's player of the year, while Dad is the coach of the year.

The two shared a poignant moment when Jerry looped a championship winner's medal around his daughter's neck after the Lions beat East Clarendon to win the 1A state title. It was the culmination of many dusty, hot evenings the pair spent at the softball diamond, all of which molded Chloe into a fantastic all-around player and Lewisville, after just falling short several times, into the best 1A team in the state this spring.

Chloe will play at Limestone next season after ending her lengthy prep career in the strongest way. Thomas struck out 225 batters in 159 innings and walked just 12, a big portion of those coming against the best competition in the state playoffs. And she was lethal at the plate, batting .564 with five home runs and 52 RBI. Her all-around production helped her stave off worthy player of the year bids from offensive juggernauts Lauren Collie (Fort Mill), JaNautica Cohen (Chester) and Peyton Darnell (Indian Land).

Jerry Thomas' coaching career won't end with his daughter's departure from the program. The Region 2-A coach of the year said before the championship win that he views coaching as a community service and that he plans to continue into the future. So make more room in that metaphoric trophy cabinet, Thomas household.

Player of the year: Chloe Thomas, Lewisville

Coach of the year: Jerry Thomas, Lewisville

First team

Summer Clinton, Lancaster - senior pitcher was named Region 3-4A player of the year and was selected to the 4A All-State team and the North-South all-star game. Clinton had a 1.20 ERA and hit .461 with three home runs.





Ja'Nautica Cohen, Chester - senior third baseman hit .602 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 12 doubles en route to making 3A All-State and playing in the North-South All-Star game. Cohen was the Region 4-3A player of the year. She only struck out three times all season and will play college softball at South Carolina State.





Lauren Collie, Fort Mill - senior catcher signed with Mercer hit .511 with four home runs, 44 RBI, 17 walks and 15 doubles. Collie made All-Region 4-5A and 5A All-State after striking out just six times. She finished the season with .991 fielding percentage and played in the North-South all-star game.





Peyton Darnell, Indian Land - junior committed to USC Upstate had a huge season for Indian Land, making 3A All-State and All-Region 4-3A after hitting .696 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. Darnell also had 17 doubles and 55 hits in 79 at-bats.

Tiffany Domingue, Clover - junior shortstop was named Region 4-5A player of the year after hitting .586 with six home runs and 17 RBI. Domingue also made 5A All-State and committed just three errors the whole season.

Payton Lemire, Fort Mill - College of Charleston commit hit .342 with eight home runs and 25 RBI, while drawing 22 walks. Lemire, a 5A All-State pick, was 10-2 pitching with a 1.89 ERA and 77 strikeouts, and just 10 walks allowed.





Gracie Revels, Lancaster - senior catcher made All-Region 3-4A and was selected to the North-South all-star game. Revels hit .640, with nine home runs.





Carlee Shannon, York - senior outfielder hit .529 with six home runs, 41 RBI and 10 RBI. Shannon made 4A All-State, All-Region 3-4A, and played in the North-South all-star game.





Chloe Thomas, Lewisville - senior pitcher was 22-4 with 225 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 159 innings. Thomas had a 0.84 ERA en route to 1A All-State and Region 2-A player of the year honors. She also hit .564 with five home runs, 52 RBI and just five strikeouts in 108 plate appearances for the state champion Lions. Thomas played in the SCCAWS All-Star game.

Second team

Amber Bass, Lewisville - 1A All-State junior third baseman hit .446 with four home runs, 30 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Bass made All-Region 2-A and was the team's defensive MVP.





Isabella Dunn, South Pointe - junior pitcher made All-Region 3-4A and 4A All-State. Dunn hit .368 with seven doubles and had a 1.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts on the mound.

Kayt Houston, South Pointe - sophomore shortstop made All-Region 3-4A after batting .596 with five home runs and 25 RBI.





Sabrina Johnson, Nation Ford - senior infielder hit .462 with two home runs and 21 walks. She stole 16 bases and made All-Region 4-5A and 5A All-State.





Lexie Odum, Lewisville - senior rightfielder made All-Region 2A and played in the North-South all-star game. Odum hit .440 with two home runs and 23 RBI.





Kaiden Quinn, York - freshman pitcher/outfielder hit .394 with 21 RBI and was 8-4 pitching with three shutouts, two saves and 97 strikeouts, with just 15 walks. Quinn made All-Region 3-4A.





Katie Stahl, Nation Ford - All-Region 4-5A senior first baseman hit .444 with 22 RBI and just three strikeouts in 70 plate appearances. Stahl only committed one defensive error the entire season.





Gloria Williams, Chester - junior pitcher hit .459 with a home run and 28 RBI, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases. She was 12-5 on the mound with a 3.89 ERA and 136 strikeouts. Williams was an All-Region 4-3A selection.





Daniella Wilson, Indian Land - junior third baseman hit .536 with two home runs.





Honorable mention

Kalia Caviness, Dakota Peters and Sami Chavis, Clover; Brynn Bartolini, Reagan Smith, Marissa McDermott and Ally Hall, Fort Mill; Abby Thomas, Lauren Crocker and Ivy McCall, Lewisville; Madison Arnold, Nation Ford; Isabell Shellnutt and Madison Curran, Northwestern; Jenna Shaefer and Bridgess Anders, Rock Hill; Christiana Scott, South Pointe; Ally Morales, Bre Moss and Samantha Van Camp, York.