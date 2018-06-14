Check out All-Area teams for lacrosse, track and field, boys' tennis and boys' golf

Indian Land's Marlin Davis and Lewisville's Megan Flynn are The Herald's 2018 track and field athletes of the year.
By Bret McCormick

June 14, 2018 11:10 AM

Girls' track and field

Athlete of the year: Megan Flynn, Lewisville

Coach of the year: Matthew Owings, Lewisville

Haley Bishop, Nation Ford - 10th grader finished second in 5A in 100 meters and ran the second leg of Nation Ford's 5A state championship 4x100-meter relay unit. Bishop won the Region 4-5A and York County 100 and 200-meter championships.

Jessica Brewer, Fort Mill - won 5A state title in pole vault (by half a foot) and also won the Region 4-5A and York County pole vault championships. Brewer recently announced that she'll continue her track and field pursuits at Clemson.

Lauren Childers, York - 10th grader was York County, Region 3-4A and state champion in the 800 meters.

Megan Flynn, Lewisville - junior won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter 1A state titles and finished second in the 800. Flynn won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter Region 2-A championships as well.

Alaysia Gaston, Lewisville - sophomore won the 1A triple jump state title and finished third in the long jump.

Leah Henry, Indian Land - 10th grader won 3A 400-meter state title, as well as Region 4-3A 400 and 200-meter dash titles.

Jasmine Hope, Nation Ford - 10th grader was the Region 4-5A champion in the long jump and finished third at the state meet in that event. She also ran a leg of Nation Ford's state championship-winning 4x100 relay.

Ariana Richardson, Clover - ninth grader finished second at the 5A state championship in the 200-meter and third in the 100-meter dash.

Kaitlyn Rodman, Indian Land - sophomore won the Region 4-3A 800, 1600 and 3200-meter titles.

Victoria Wilform, Northwestern - senior signed with Appalachian State for volleyball won the 5A high jump state title. Wilform also won the York County and Region 4-5A high jump championships, too.

Boys' track and field

Athlete of the year: Marlin Davis, Indian Land

Coach of the year: Christopher Price, Rock Hill

Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill - Barnes was the Region 4-5A champ in the 1600 meters and finished fourth at the state championship meet in that same event. Barnes also ran a leg for the Bearcats' 4x800 relay that finished second at the 5A sate championship meet.

Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern - junior finished second in 5A in long jump and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Cypress was Region 4-5A champ in long jump and the 100, and York County champ in the 100.

Marlin Davis, Indian Land - junior won the 3A 200-meter state title and finished second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 400. Davis won the Region 4-3A 100, 200 and 400 meters championships.

T.J. Hollis, Chester - senior was the Region 4-3A triple jump and high jump champion.

Jashawn Jason, Lewisville - Jason won the Region 2-A and Upper State high jump championships and finished third at the 1A state meet. He also placed second in the triple jump at the state meet.

Chance Miller, Northwestern - senior was the York County and Region 4-5A champ in shot put and discus.

Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe - senior placed second at the 4A state championship meet in shot put and won the Region 3-4A shot put championship.

Tay'Anthony Pittman, Northwestern - senior was the York County and Region 4-5A champ in 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

Girls' lacrosse

Player of the year: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill

Coach of the year: Kellieanne Wunk, Fort Mill

Attack: Megan Bailey, Clover; Zoe Katz, Fort Mill; Amelia McCauley, Clover; Jessie Whyte, Nation Ford; Sydney Ziemer, Fort Mill.

Midfield: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill; Wallace Cortazar, Fort Mill; Sydney Coston, Fort Mill; Sara Kate Dixon, Clover; Kelsey Gleason, Nation Ford.

Defense: Sophia Catan, Nation Ford; Kenzie Cook, Clover; Savannah Harris, Clover; Grace McElwee, Fort Mill; Sam Silvia, Fort Mill; Kaila Wallace, Nation Ford.

Goalie: Callie Ruddy, Fort Mill.

Just bout a week after giving birth, fort Mill girls’ lacrosse coach Kellianne Wunk returned to the sidelines in time for her team’s 16-5 win over Spartanburg to land the Jackets in the S.C. title match.

Boys' lacrosse

Player of the year: Jack McGuire, Fort Mill

Coach of the year: Parker Thomas, Fort Mill

Attack: Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Cole Davidson, Fort Mill; Garrett Hawkins, Clover; Zach Terry, Fort Mill.

Midfield: Finn Gleason, Nation Ford; Jack McCullough, Nation Ford; Jack McGuire, Fort Mill; Zach Skidmore, Nation Ford; Trenton Wylie, Fort Mill.

Long pole/defense: Caidin Biggers, Fort Mill; Drew Brightman, Clover; James Linn, Clover; Patrick McGrath, Fort Mill.

Goalie: Noah Lalli, Clover.

Boys' tennis

Player of the year: Garrett May, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Scott Buie, Nation Ford

First team: Andy Brom, Clover; Zach Dodson, Fort Mill; Garrett May, Nation Ford; Isaac Thomas, Lancaster.

Boys' golf

Player of the year: Nick Mayfield, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Joe Adams, Lancaster

First team: Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster; Nick Mayfield, Rock Hill; Zach Reuland, Rock Hill; Manning Sloop, Rock Hill; Griffin Tarver, Fort Mill; Mason Tucker, Lancaster; Andrew White, Clover.

Second team: Preston Andrews, Lewisville; Brady Hinkle, Lancaster; Nick Mangano, Lancaster; Hinson Perry, Rock Hill; Will Stone, Lewisville; Simon Wright, Lancaster.

