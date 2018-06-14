Check out All-Area teams for lacrosse, track and field, boys' tennis and boys' golf

Girls' track and field

Athlete of the year: Megan Flynn, Lewisville

Coach of the year: Matthew Owings, Lewisville

Haley Bishop, Nation Ford - 10th grader finished second in 5A in 100 meters and ran the second leg of Nation Ford's 5A state championship 4x100-meter relay unit. Bishop won the Region 4-5A and York County 100 and 200-meter championships.

Jessica Brewer, Fort Mill - won 5A state title in pole vault (by half a foot) and also won the Region 4-5A and York County pole vault championships. Brewer recently announced that she'll continue her track and field pursuits at Clemson.

Lauren Childers, York - 10th grader was York County, Region 3-4A and state champion in the 800 meters.

Megan Flynn, Lewisville - junior won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter 1A state titles and finished second in the 800. Flynn won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter Region 2-A championships as well.

Alaysia Gaston, Lewisville - sophomore won the 1A triple jump state title and finished third in the long jump.

Leah Henry, Indian Land - 10th grader won 3A 400-meter state title, as well as Region 4-3A 400 and 200-meter dash titles.

Jasmine Hope, Nation Ford - 10th grader was the Region 4-5A champion in the long jump and finished third at the state meet in that event. She also ran a leg of Nation Ford's state championship-winning 4x100 relay.

Ariana Richardson, Clover - ninth grader finished second at the 5A state championship in the 200-meter and third in the 100-meter dash.

Kaitlyn Rodman, Indian Land - sophomore won the Region 4-3A 800, 1600 and 3200-meter titles.





Victoria Wilform, Northwestern - senior signed with Appalachian State for volleyball won the 5A high jump state title. Wilform also won the York County and Region 4-5A high jump championships, too.





Boys' track and field

Athlete of the year: Marlin Davis, Indian Land

Coach of the year: Christopher Price, Rock Hill

Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill - Barnes was the Region 4-5A champ in the 1600 meters and finished fourth at the state championship meet in that same event. Barnes also ran a leg for the Bearcats' 4x800 relay that finished second at the 5A sate championship meet.

Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern - junior finished second in 5A in long jump and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Cypress was Region 4-5A champ in long jump and the 100, and York County champ in the 100.





Marlin Davis, Indian Land - junior won the 3A 200-meter state title and finished second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 400. Davis won the Region 4-3A 100, 200 and 400 meters championships.

T.J. Hollis, Chester - senior was the Region 4-3A triple jump and high jump champion.

Jashawn Jason, Lewisville - Jason won the Region 2-A and Upper State high jump championships and finished third at the 1A state meet. He also placed second in the triple jump at the state meet.

Chance Miller, Northwestern - senior was the York County and Region 4-5A champ in shot put and discus.

Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe - senior placed second at the 4A state championship meet in shot put and won the Region 3-4A shot put championship.





Tay'Anthony Pittman, Northwestern - senior was the York County and Region 4-5A champ in 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

Girls' lacrosse

Player of the year: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill





Coach of the year: Kellieanne Wunk, Fort Mill

Attack: Megan Bailey, Clover; Zoe Katz, Fort Mill; Amelia McCauley, Clover; Jessie Whyte, Nation Ford; Sydney Ziemer, Fort Mill.

Midfield: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill; Wallace Cortazar, Fort Mill; Sydney Coston, Fort Mill; Sara Kate Dixon, Clover; Kelsey Gleason, Nation Ford.

Defense: Sophia Catan, Nation Ford; Kenzie Cook, Clover; Savannah Harris, Clover; Grace McElwee, Fort Mill; Sam Silvia, Fort Mill; Kaila Wallace, Nation Ford.

Goalie: Callie Ruddy, Fort Mill.

Just bout a week after giving birth, fort Mill girls' lacrosse coach Kellianne Wunk returned to the sidelines in time for her team's 16-5 win over Spartanburg to land the Jackets in the S.C. title match.

Boys' lacrosse

Player of the year: Jack McGuire, Fort Mill

Coach of the year: Parker Thomas, Fort Mill

Attack: Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Cole Davidson, Fort Mill; Garrett Hawkins, Clover; Zach Terry, Fort Mill.

Midfield: Finn Gleason, Nation Ford; Jack McCullough, Nation Ford; Jack McGuire, Fort Mill; Zach Skidmore, Nation Ford; Trenton Wylie, Fort Mill.

Long pole/defense: Caidin Biggers, Fort Mill; Drew Brightman, Clover; James Linn, Clover; Patrick McGrath, Fort Mill.

Goalie: Noah Lalli, Clover.

Boys' tennis

Player of the year: Garrett May, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Scott Buie, Nation Ford

First team: Andy Brom, Clover; Zach Dodson, Fort Mill; Garrett May, Nation Ford; Isaac Thomas, Lancaster.

Boys' golf

Player of the year: Nick Mayfield, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Joe Adams, Lancaster

First team: Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster; Nick Mayfield, Rock Hill; Zach Reuland, Rock Hill; Manning Sloop, Rock Hill; Griffin Tarver, Fort Mill; Mason Tucker, Lancaster; Andrew White, Clover.

Second team: Preston Andrews, Lewisville; Brady Hinkle, Lancaster; Nick Mangano, Lancaster; Hinson Perry, Rock Hill; Will Stone, Lewisville; Simon Wright, Lancaster.