Plans on the river? Think again. Rock Hill says water levels 'potentially dangerous'

The kayak launches at Riverwalk and River Park in Rock Hill were closed Thursday morning until further notice after the city said water levels could be dangerously high.

The city of Rock Hill tweeted Thursday encouraging people to stay off the Catawba River for safety reasons.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the most recent data for the Catawba near Rock Hill shows the river is flowing at 15,300 cubic feet per second.

The website of one local kayaking company, Rockin River Adventures, notes this is well above the range recommended for even experienced paddlers.

Rockin River Adventures suggests only experienced kayakers and strong swimmers attempt to paddle on the river when the flow is 3,600-6,000 cubic feet per second.

Earlier this week, people had to be rescued in Chester after their kayaks overturned in the rain-swollen and turbulent river.