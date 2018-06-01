York Prep's D.J. Burns makes his college basketball decision

D.J. Burns couldn't resist the call of "Rocky Top."

If he doesn't already, the York Prep junior, who graduated high school a year early, will soon learn the words to the University of Tennessee's fight song. Burns committed to play college basketball for Rick Barnes and the Volunteers June 1, as first reported by 247sports.

The 6-foot-9 center opted for Tennessee over a mountain of other offers, including some he received as a ninth grader. South Carolina and Virginia both had decent shots of convincing Burns to wear their colors in college, but he ultimately opted for the Volunteers on Friday night.





Burns' ability brought coaches like North Carolina's Roy Williams to York Prep's gym. Burns scored over 1,000 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in just three years of high school basketball and finished this season as a top-100 national recruit.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Most expected Burns to have another year of high school but he announced on his Twitter page in early May that he would be moving his graduation up and joining the Class of 2018.

“I have all of the courses completed that I would need and instead of going to York Tech or Winthrop and doing a class I decided to go ahead and get the college training and full experience that I would not be able to experience in high school,” Burns told The State newspaper.

An excellent student, Burns is also a crafty passer and finisher in the post at a time when that style of play is drifting out of fashion. As his AAU coach with the Georgia Stars, Chris Richards, said, "you have someone you can throw it into the post to and he can create a shot or maybe a foul situation. You can control the flow of the game a little bit."

Burns joins a Tennessee program that enters 2018-19 with buzz and a likely top-5 preseason ranking. The Vols won 26 games last season, their best win total since 2009, and they only graduated one player.