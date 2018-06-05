Rock Hill woman, wanted on charges, gave a fake name, punched a cop, police said

A Rock Hill woman, wanted by police on six arrest warrants, punched an officer in the face after giving police a fake name, police said.
Destiny Rajean Robinson, 20, was charged Sunday with assault on an officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to police and failure to identify herself, after the incident on Arnold Street, a Rock Hill Police Department report shows..
Officers went to a home around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a tip from a bail bondsman that Robinson was outside the home.
Robinson has three pending charges for assault, and three other bench warrants for failing to show up for court for the assault charges, records show.
Robinson gave police a phony name, officers said. Officers realized the name was a fake, and tried to take her into custody.
Robinson pulled away from an officer who was trying to handcuff her, then punched the officer in the face with a closed fist, officers said.
Robinson then fled on foot behind the home, police said.
Officers caught Robinson after a short foot chase, police said,.
