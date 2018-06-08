York man stopped for a faulty brake light. Police found Oxyco near the kids

A York man, who tried to hide drugs during a Rock Hill traffic stop for a broken brake light, was charged after Oxycodone was found near two kids in the car, police said.

Lucas Matthew Nance, 32, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, trafficking narcotics, possession of meth with intent to distribute and driving with a suspended license, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Nance was pulled over late Wednesday on Riverview Road in Rock Hill for a defective brake light, a police report states. Two children were in the back seat, police said.

Officers recovered the Oxycodone pills "within reach" of the children, police said.

Nance also admitted to officers that he was "attempting to hide" Oxyco pills in an Altoids tin by passing the drugs to another adult in the passenger seat, officers said.

Police found a total of 66 Oxycodone pills weighing about eight grams. They also found meth, baggies and a digital scale, the report states.

Nance remains in the York County jail under a $32,000 bond, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald