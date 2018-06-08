Rock Hill 'Rambo' arrested after pistol whipping carjacking victims, police say

A Rock Hill man nicknamed "Rambo" has been charged with carjacking after two victims claimed to be "set up" before being pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint, according to police records.

Marquelle Keontai Erby, 22, is being held without bond at the York County jail on charges of carjacking, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Erby turned himself in Thursday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Erby was identified by the nickname "Rambo" by a person who talked to police during the investigation, an incident report shows.

The violent crime took place late Wednesday when two victims said they had been assaulted on Lige Street in Rock Hill before two suspects stole their 2013 "cherry red" Chevrolet Camaro. The suspects also took cash and cellphones, then punched one of the victims in the face, the victims told police.

Victims told police Erby pulled a gun and told them to "get out" of the car before Erby smashed one of the victims in the head with the gun, a police report states.

The victims told police the crime was a "set up." No other details about motive have been released.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald



