'Covered in blood' Rock Hill bicyclist hospitalized after hit and run, police say

A bicycle rider in Rock Hill was hospitalized late Thursday a hit and run crash with a car, police said.

The cyclist was hit with enough force around 9:30 p.m. on Anderson Road near Mount Gallant Road that the rider was "lifted into the air," a Rock Hill Police Department report from the incident stated.





Police do not have witnesses to the crash or a vehicle description, and are seeking help from the public in finding the car and driver, said Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Officers arrived on the scene after being flagged down by bystanders, police said. The rider was found "laying on the side of the road covered in blood," the report stated.

The incident report stated the bicycle and debris from the crash were recovered. The bicycle had both front and rear mounted bicycle lights, the report stated.

A police report from the incident describes the incident as a hit and run with great bodily injury. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville for treatment.





Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald