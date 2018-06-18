Coroner identifies man killed in Saturday's I-77 Chester County crash

The man killed in a crash Saturday night in Chester County has been identified.

Herman Lee Bell, 81, from Bristolville, Ohio died at the scene. County coroner Terry Tinker said Bell died from blunt force trauma.

A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on I-77 near mile marker 63 when, at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was injured. Bell, the front passenger, also was wearing a seatbelt.

