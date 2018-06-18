Motorcyclist killed in Indian Land wreck identified

A North Carolina man was killed after an Indian Land wreck Saturday morning.

On Monday afternoon the coroner's office in Lancaster County confirmed the man as Nathan Richie, 53, of Matthews, N.C.

The incident happened at 8:27 a.m. June 16 at S.C. 160 and Calvin Hall Road, less than two miles east of Fort Mill.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Richie was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle west on S.C. 160 when it crashed into a 2017 Toyota four door sedan traveling east, turning from S.C. 160 onto Calvin Hall. The Toyota was driven by a 22-year-old Indian Land man who was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't injured.

Richie was transported to CMC Pineville where he was pronounced dead.

"The driver was fatally injured, was wearing a helmet, and was ejected from the bike," said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the highway patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

Early Monday morning the Lancaster County coroner hadn't released a name of the deceased due to it being a North Carolina case, since the man was pronounced dead there. Further details would come from North Carolina authorities.