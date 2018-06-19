Sweltering heat Tuesday could be dangerous in parts of the Carolinas

It’s going to be sweltering throughout the South on Tuesday, but weather experts are warning of particularly dangerous conditions for parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for an area extending along the coast and inland, from the Charleston, S.C. area to as far north as Richmond, Va.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the advisory said.

High temperatures are expected in the 90s and could approach 100 degrees in some locations, including the Triangle in North Carolina. The forecast calls for heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 11am - 8pm for those along and east of US-1 in #NCwx. Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create heat indices in the 105 to 109 degree range, which could turn harmful to those exposed. Take precautions https://t.co/t5Okv28ROU pic.twitter.com/U7YKfgAC4C — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 19, 2018

Heat index is a gauge of how hot it really feels outside. It is a measure of temperature that factors in relative humidity, which is basically how saturated the air is.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most locations, and from noon to 6 p.m. for southeastern South Carolina.

Not officially summer until Thursday but hot air don't care! Heat Advisory in effect for all of Eastern NC with several hours of heat indices 105 to 109 degrees from late morning into early evening. Hydrate and take breaks if you have to be outside. pic.twitter.com/BmwYus38lf — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) June 19, 2018

A forecast map showing the expected heat index values for Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The weather service anticipates more heat advisories for coastal regions and areas just inland for much of the week.

Officials recommend the following heat safety tips:

▪ Drink plenty of fluids

▪ Stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible

▪ Stay out of the sun

▪ Keep pets indoors

▪ For those working outside: take breaks, do the most strenuous work early in the morning or late in the evening, wear light-weight clothing and drink plenty of water.

The weather service also issued an air quality alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Western North Carolina, including Charlotte.

The air in that area is expected to be unhealthy for some, including people with lung disease, children and older adults.