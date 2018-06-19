Toddler falls as York Co. man choked his mother during dispute over keys, police say

A York County man is charged with child neglect after his 15-month-old daughter fell to the ground as the man choked his mother during an argument over missing car keys, police said.

Dequayvius Denzel Berry, 22, is charged with assault and battery after he was accused of choking his mother, police said.

Berry's mother was holding the child at at the time of the assault, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

Berry was arrested late Monday after the incident Friday night, Faris said.

Police were called to a home on Old Leon Adams outside York after Berry's mother told police that he ""assaulted her by pushing her and grabbing her around the throat," an incident report states.

The child was not hurt in the fall, police said.

Berry also is accused of "taking a swing" at his grandmother during the incident, police said.

The grandmother told officers that the punch, which did not hit her, happened as she tried to stop Berry from assaulting his mother.

Berry also is charged with malicious damage to property after allegedly throwing a cinder block through a car window and damaging a wall in the house, officers said.

Berry remains jailed under a $12,125 bond, according to jail records.