A South Carolina man had drugs, weapons and a kitten on his moped when he led sheriff's deputies on a purr-suit Wednesday, according to claw enforcement.
The chase happened in Oconee County when a deputy saw 40-year-old Millard Jerome Strickland Jr. riding a moped on U.S. 123 toward Seneca and discovered Strickland had active warrants, according to a release from the sheriff's pawffice.
Strickland didn't pull over when the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the release states. The chase came to a paws in a parking lot on Wells Highway, but when the deputy told Strickland to get off the moped, he drove off.
Other deputies joined in the pursuit and got Strickland to stop after he ran multiple stop signs, according to the release. He resisted when deputies handcuffed him.
Strickland had a handgun that had been reported stolen, and a second gun was found on the moped, deputies said. Inside the trunk of the moped was a kitten.
Deputies said Strickland had a purple bag around his neck during the pursuit, inside of which officers found "a quantity of narcotics."
Strickland is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods, unlawful carrying of a pistol. resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release states. He was placed in the Oconee County Detention Center.
It was not clear in the release why Strickland had the kitten with him. The cat was turned over to Oconee County Animal Control and is not facing charges.
