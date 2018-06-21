York County man accused in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie armed robbery spree

A York County man, suspected in a series of eight armed robberies in Rock Hill and Lake Wylie earlier this year, was arrested late Thursday.

Jemarcus Burris, 24, is charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of conspiracy and six counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

An accomplice, Ashley Wallace, is charged with five counts of conspiracy, Bollinger said.

Burris robbed three Rock Hill hotels and three Rock Hill stores from March 21 through late April, police said. In each case, he is accused of using a gun to steal from employees and at least one customer.

During the investigation, police confirmed that Burris was the culprit in all the Rock Hill incidents, Bollinger said.

"While the multiple crimes were going on, we were not able to connect them, but during the investigation, detectives were able to show that all the cases were connected to the same suspect," Bollinger said.

Burris targeted the Baymont Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and the Hampton Inn during the crime spree, reports show. Burris also robbed three gas stations, including a 7-11, Circle K and Gulf store, incident reports show.

In addition, Burris is charged with April and May armed robberies in Lake Wylie, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office. Burris robbed a 7-11 and a Times Turnaround, police say.

Detectives from the sheriff's office and Rock Hill police worked together in the later stages of the investigation after Burris was identified as the suspect, Faris said.

"This was a law enforcement team effort," Faris said.

Check back for updates.