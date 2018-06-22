Three men sentenced in death of Rock Hill man after plotting to rob him for drugs
Isaiah Hemphill was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday in charges related to the 2017 shooting death of Justin Penland. Shaun Allen Welte, 18, will serve 10 years and Donovan Kendrick Allen, 18, will serve 9 years.
Northwestern's Fentrell Cypress discussed his decision to attend the University of Virginia including what stood out to him, his relationship with the coaching staff as well as similarities between the staff at Northwestern and the staff at Virginia.
As hundreds of high school football players gathered at Northwestern High School Tuesday under high temperatures, parents and coaches took extra precautions to make sure everyone at the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament stayed hydrated and safe.
Fort Mill, South Carolina-based CarolinaCrown, an award-winning drum and bugle corps, performed its 2018 show, "Beast," at Nation Ford High School Sunday Night, June 17, 2018. The group then left Monday for its U.S. competition tour.
Broadway and screen actresses Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen say their mother, Chester native Vivian Ayers Allen, cultivated their love of the arts by immersing them in the disciplines. The daughters discuss their mom's passion and influence.
Storytelling, music and more marked Rock Hill, South Carolina, annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery.
Hilton Head resident Logan Cambron says emergency officials gave him the OK to relocate a 10-foot alligator after it posed a "public safety" threat on Tuesday. He filmed himself releasing the massive gator back into the wild.
Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill and defensive end for Houston Texans, and family of New England Patriot's Stephon Gilmore, talk about The Sylvia Circle Demons Football and Cheerleading Skills Camp Saturday in Rock Hill.
Rock Hill Schools announced Sgt. Mike Johnson as the South Carolina School Resource Officer of the year. Sgt. Johnson has served with the Rock Hill Police department for 12 years and is the supervisor over SROs in the district who work with RHPD.