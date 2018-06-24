A body was found in Lake Wylie Sunday, hours after search for drowning victim began

A 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Wylie early Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Victor Albert Wiggins and three other people were on a boat near a sandbar in the lake around 2:15 a.m., when Wiggins either fell in the lake or jumped, police said.
Police do not suspect foul play.
The Charlotte Fire Department's dive team responded to the scene, near Nine Eagles Lane on land, along with CMPD Lake Patrol officers and other first responders from North and South Carolina, police said.
The dive team found Wiggins' body around 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department.
