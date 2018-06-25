Latest News

One dead in Lancaster County crash, officials say

By Andrew Dys

June 25, 2018 09:51 AM

One person died Monday in a crash south of Lancaster, on Gold Mine Highway, officials said.

Lancaster County Coroner officials confirmed there was one fatality, and that they are investigating. Coroner officials have not yet released the name of the deceased.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of the highway and Nature Reserve Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.

Troopers have not yet released details from the crash.

