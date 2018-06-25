American Airlines airbus bound for Charlotte reportedly diverts to London airport

An American Airlines jet headed from Barcelona, Spain, to Charlotte (Airbus A330 N289AY) has been diverted to London Heathrow Airport.
The incident involves flight 745 out of Barcelona, according to a tweet sent out shortly before 11 a.m. by Airport Webcams and AirLive.
The reason is not yet known. However, the travel information site Travel and Transport tweeted out at 12:30 p.m. that it was due to a maintenance issue.
The incident alert comes just a week after American Airlines passengers were forced to deal with nearly 275 canceled flights at various airports.
More than 100 of the canceled flights involved Charlotte passengers. The planes were operated by PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines. PSA and American Airlines blamed a "technical issue."
