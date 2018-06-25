Thieves struck a Rock Hill mortuary. But they didn't want the hearse.

Thieves did not steal a hearse from a Rock Hill mortuary. But its tires and wheels were stolen, police said.

The owner of Gilmore Mortuary on Main Street told Rock Hill Police Department officers that the theft happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, when the theft was discovered.

The tires and wheels on the 1989 Cadillac hearse are valued at $3,000, mortuary officials told police.

The thieves left the lug nuts and other evidence at the scene, and detectives are processing it, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Thieves left concrete blocks under the rear of the hearse and a jack under the front of the vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald