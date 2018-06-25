'Gun Toten Mamas' purse stolen in Rock Hill. Gun inside was stolen, too, police say.

A "Gun Toten Mamas" purse with a handgun in it was stolen Saturday in Rock Hill when a thief smashed a car window to steal the items, police said.

The purse was later found -- the gun was not, police said.

The woman who owns the purse and weapon reported to police that she left the purse with the gun inside it in her locked vehicle when entering a business on Arden Lane Saturday afternoon, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

When the woman came out of the business, the rear window was shattered with glass inside the vehicle, and the purse containing the 9 millimeter Smith and Wesson handgun was gone, the woman told officers.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police on Sunday found the purse in bushes outside a restaurant off Dave Lyle Boulevard, but the handgun was not inside the purse, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Bollinger advised people to take valuables with them when leaving vehicles. If that is not an option, people should at least hide valuables in a locked area of the vehicle that is out of sight of a potential thief, Bollinger said.

The handgun was entered into a federal crime database as stolen, police said.



