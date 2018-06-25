Fort Mill Post 43 loses sweep, but wins series vs Lancaster
Post 43 in Fort Mill won its American Legion baseball series against Lancaster Post 31 2-1, but nearly earned a sweep. Fort Mill Post 43 now heads into a crucial three-game series against York Post 66 this week looking to clinch a playoff spot.
Philip Holmes Jr., co-owner of PW's Gourmet Ice Cream in Rock Hill, died Saturday, June 23. His co-owner son Wayne Holmes said his father loved ice cream shops because it was a traditional way for families to spend time together.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hosted hundreds of high school football players Friday at his foundation's annual 7v7 tournament series at Northwestern High School. The tournament continues Saturday in Rock Hill.
Isaiah Hemphill was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday in charges related to the 2017 shooting death of Justin Penland. Shaun Allen Welte, 18, will serve 10 years and Donovan Kendrick Allen, 18, will serve 9 years.
Northwestern's Fentrell Cypress discussed his decision to attend the University of Virginia including what stood out to him, his relationship with the coaching staff as well as similarities between the staff at Northwestern and the staff at Virginia.
As hundreds of high school football players gathered at Northwestern High School Tuesday under high temperatures, parents and coaches took extra precautions to make sure everyone at the Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament stayed hydrated and safe.
Fort Mill, South Carolina-based CarolinaCrown, an award-winning drum and bugle corps, performed its 2018 show, "Beast," at Nation Ford High School Sunday Night, June 17, 2018. The group then left Monday for its U.S. competition tour.
Broadway and screen actresses Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen say their mother, Chester native Vivian Ayers Allen, cultivated their love of the arts by immersing them in the disciplines. The daughters discuss their mom's passion and influence.
Storytelling, music and more marked Rock Hill, South Carolina, annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery.