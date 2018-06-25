Water rescue incident Monday on Lake Wylie in York County, officials say

Emergency officials in York County were called to an incident on Lake Wylie Monday evening, officials said.

The incident was dispatched as a water rescue , said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

The location was off Allison Creek Road at the lake just east of S.C. 274, also called Hands Mill Highway, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Volunteer firefighters and EMS crews were on scene, Haynes said.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources officials were also on scene, according to fire department officials.

No other details were available Monday night about the incident.

The incident is the third in three days on Lake Wylie. The lake straddles the state lines of South Carolina and North Carolina.

Emergency officials responded to a drowning in Lake Wylie in York County late Friday in Tega Cay. In that incident a boy, 3, died after being found in the lake, according to Tega Cay police and the York County Coroner's Office..

On Saturday, a Charlotte man died after drowning in an incident on the North Carolina side of the lake, officials said.

Check back for updates.