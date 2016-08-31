Another poll finds Clinton-Trump tied in South Carolina

How competitive will South Carolina be in November? It may depend on who turns out on Election Day.
A Reuters/Ipsos projection this week labels the Palmetto State “too close to call.” Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are projected to receive 46 percent of the vote under the organization’s turnout model.
The site’s national projection gives Clinton an electoral college lead of 295 to Trump’s 171, with 12 states either too close to call or with insufficient polling data to make a projection.
Reuters/Ipsos’s model projects a 60 percent national turnout in November, with variations in turnout among different demographic groups: the model predicts minority turnout at 43 percent, a 59 percent turnout for African-American women and a 69 percent turnout for white men.
Users can adjust turnout figures to see how they affect the electoral map at Reuters’ site here.
