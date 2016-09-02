No charges for 2 girls, officer in viral Spring Valley video incident

Neither the fired Richland County school resource officer nor the two Spring Valley High School students involved last fall in a classroom confrontation that went viral will be charged with crimes, the local prosecutors office said Friday.
Former deputy Ben Fields, the student he tossed across a school room floor because she refused to turn over her mobile phone and the student whose cell phone video of the incident went viral will not be prosecuted, 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson announced in releasing an 11-page summary of evidence gathered by the FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division.
“(I)t is my legal opinion that under the relevant law, SRO Fields’ conduct on October 26, 2015, does not warrant criminal charges,” Johnson wrote.
The student who Fields flipped out of her school desk did disturb the school, he concluded. But once administrative action was taken against Fields, the student and school personnel, “The prosecution of the case was compromised,” said Johnson, the chief prosecutor in Richland and Kershaw counties.
“Once that fact had been exposed,” he said of disruptive student, “the likelihood of proving the student guilty beyond a reasonable doubt diminishes significantly to the point that it is no longer in the interest of justice to pursue prosecution.
The investigation did not turn up enough evidence to charge the student who recorded the clash, Johnson said. Charges were filed previously against Niya Kenny, and a Sept. 15 court date had been set.
Comments