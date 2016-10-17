Birth announcements, Oct. 16, 2016

Kayla Mosley of Chester is the parent of son Jonah Matthew Bagley born on Sept. 1. Ms. Mosley is the daughter of Joseph and Jeannie Mosley of Richburg.
Donny and Holli Mitchell of York are the parents of son Walker Donald Mitchell born on Sept. 1. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of Ken and Suzanne Putnum of Spartanburg. Paternal grandparents are Don and Angie Mitchell of York.
Brandon and Kayla Ewing of Lancaster are the parents of son Eli Shane Haile born on Sept. 1. Mrs. Ewing is the daughter of Kristie Starnes of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Melissa and Brian Scott of Lancaster.
Aaron Myers and LaPorsche Cook of Rock Hill are the parents of son Austin Des’Mari Myers born on Sept. 1. Ms. Cook is the daughter of Carla Hope and William Cook of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Velencia Dixon of Rock Hill.
Hamilton and Natalie Davis of York are the parents of son William James Davis born on Sept. 2.Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Michael and Loraine Wilkins of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Rosalyn Davis of Rock Hill.
Rodney Knight and Kayla Helms of Rock Hill are the parents of son Blayton Sawyer Knight born on Sept. 3. Ms. Helms is the daughter of Jimmy Helms and Kimberly Helms of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Robbie and Denise Knight of Rock Hill.
Quention Wright and Nicole Anderson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kayson Lamont Wright born on Sept. 2.
Timothy and Martina Falls of Sharon are the parents of son Hunter Martin Brittain Falls born on Sept. 2. Mrs. Falls is the daughter of David and Ann Fowler of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Bobby and Gina Falls of Smyrna.
Vincent McNeil and Stacy Smith of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cameron Carrington McNeil born on Sept. 3. Ms. Smith is the daughter of Thomas and Penny Smith of Terre Haute, Ind.. Paternal grandparents are Henry and Doris Hemphill of Rock Hill.
Jason and Hayley Payne of Kershaw are the parents of daughter Tyndall Leigh Payne born on Sept. 4. Mrs. Payne is the daughter of Michelle Sims of Kershaw. Paternal grandparent is Peggy Payne of Kershaw.
Patrick and Jennifer Jackson of Clover are the parents of son Dawson Reid Jackson born on Sept. 5. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Bobby and Cathy Carson of Clover. Paternal grandparents are John and Tammy Ervin of Clover.
Antonio Douglas and Giannina Algarin of Rock Hill are the parents of son Antonio Marquise Douglas Jr. born on Sept. 6.
Frederick Williams and Tiffany Brown of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Charli Alise Williams born on Sept. 6.
Austin and Chelsea Helms of Edgemoor are the parents of daughter Haedyn Elaine Helms born on Sept. 6. Mrs. Helms is the daughter of Sylvia Eite of New Branfuels, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Dandid Helms and Wendy Helms of Edgemoor.
Craig and Sarah Godfrey of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mckenzie Grace Godfrey born on Sept. 6. Mrs. Godfrey is the daughter of Susan Bear and Warner Boggs of Florida. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Jane Godfrey of Fort Mill.
