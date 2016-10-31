Birth announcements, Oct. 30, 2016

Michael and Temelia Kirk of Rock Hill are the parents of son Michael Landon Kirk born on Sept. 11. Mrs. Kirk is the daughter of Elaizer Pressley Jr. and Nell Pressley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Yvette Wylie and Maurice Kirk of Rock Hill.
Gwen Hullett and Ashley Stewart of Clover are the parents of son Cooper Ryan Hullett born on Sept. 12. Ms. Stewart is the daughter of Dennis and Deborah Stewart of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Fred Hullett and Peggy Rogers of Clover.
Chris and Allison Sexton of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Sadie Ella Sexton born on Sept. 13. Mrs. Sexton is the daughter of Chuck and Kathy Cataldo of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Garry and Anna Pridgen of Rocky Mount, N.C.
Blake Haddad and Lauren McMillian of Fort Mill are the parents of son Alexander Julian Haddad born on Sept. 13. Ms. McMillian is the daughter of Bruce Potts of Fort Mill.
Jajuan Crockett and Marquasia Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jerry Dajuan Crockett born on Sept. 13.
Steffan and Rebekah Walker of Edgemoor are the parents of daughter Steffanie-Jade Adalida Walker born on Sept. 13. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of Rick and Robin Corn Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Wes and Michelle Taylor and Scott Walker of Fort Mill.
Corey and Chantay Gibson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aurora Nicole Gibson born on Sept. 13. Mrs. Gibson is the daughter of Theresa Donaway of Sliver Spring, Md. Paternal grandparents are Don and Pat Gibson of Indian Land.
John Tyler and Rachael Cook of Catawba are the parents of son Benjamin Tyler Cook born on Sept. 13. Mrs. Cook is the daughter of Mitchell Brezillac of Atlanta, Ga. and Terri German of Chester. Paternal grandparents are John Cook and Robbie and JC Smith of Clover.
Travis Mosley and Kristine Bagley and Richburg are the parents of daughter Murphy Kate Mosley born on Sept. 14. Ms. Bagley is the daughter of Hazel Bagley of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Ronnie Mosley and Terri Reid of Chester.
Tyler and Chassity Carson of Indian Land are the parents son Zackary James Carson born on Sept. 14. Mrs. Carson is the daughter of Ronald and Denise Ritter of Bloomingdale, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Sheila Carson of Savannah, Ga.
Tyrisha McKnight of Rock Hill is the parent of son Miquel Antravious Mcknight born on Sept. 14. Ms. McKnight is the daughter of Tyrice Phillips and Demetria McKnight of Rock Hill.
Joshua and De’Shara Mitchell of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Cayden Alexander Mitchell born on Sept. 15. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of Darrell and Stephanie Gadson of Bluffton. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Lisa Mitchell of Pageland.
Tanya Tart of York is the parent of son Dalton Jesse Barnes born on Sept. 15. Ms. Tart is the daughter of Linda Turner of York.
Paul and Jessica Heiser of Rock Hill are the parents of son Josephine Lee Heiser born on Sept. 15. Mrs. Heiser is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Gordon of Pageland. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. David Heiser of The Villages, Fla.
Stacey Knight of Rock Hill is the parent of son Dylan Hardin Roberts born on Sept. 16. Ms. Knight is the daughter of Eddie and Elaine Roberts of Rock Hill.
Joshua and Stephanie Johnson of York are the parents of son Donovan Saint Johnson born on Sept. 17. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of David and Tammy Shlaurent of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Barbara Johnson of Smyrna.
James and Brittany Shytle of McConnells are the parents of daughter Heidi Elizabeth Shytle born on Sept. 17. Mrs. Shytle is the daughter of Jonathan Murray and Janet Murray of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Becky Walter of McConnells.
Matthew and Lydia Carroll of Kings Creek are the parents of daughter Maria Elizabeth Carroll born on Sept. 18. Mrs. Carroll is the daughter of Bruno and Karen Jones of Kings Creek. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Roxanne Carroll of Clover.
