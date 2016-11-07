Birth announcements, Nov. 6, 2016

Michael Sanders and Kandice Dowling of York are the parents of daughter Maliyah Ann Sanders born on Sept. 18. Ms. Sanders is the daughter of John and Loriann Evans of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Judy Sanders of York.
Zachary and Kristyn Frame of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Harper Raye Frame born on Sept. 19. Mrs. Frame is the daughter of Kenneth and JoAnn Blackwood of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Conan Frame of Fort Mill and Robin Rush of McConnells.
Christopher and Caitlin Valk of Rock Hill are the parents of son Christopher Michael Valk Jr. born on Sept. 19. Mrs. Valk is the daughter of Dennis and Christine Colyer of Oxford, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Gilbert and Diane Valk of Walden, N.Y.
Luis and Yvette Orihuela of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Persephany Elizavet Orihuela born on Sept. 20. Mrs. Orihuela is the daughter of Luicana Betancourt and Marbella Medina of Charlotte. Paternal grandparent is Artemisa Herrera of Rock Hill.
Alejandro Velasco and Jennifer Childers of Chester are the parents of twins Aiden George Velasco and Ethan Richard Velasco born on Sept. 21. Mrs. Childers is the daughter of Aaron King and Ruby King of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Epifanio Contreras and Maria Segura of Chester.
Ron and Jennifer Lowery of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Nora Ruth Lowery born on Sept. 21. Mrs. Lowey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sigler of Bluffton. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Lowery of Rock Hill.
Willie Rodriguez and Chelsy McClinton of Chester are the parents of son Willie Estaban Rodriguez Jr. born on Sept. 21. Ms. McClinton is the daughter of William and Schanta McClinton of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Johnson of Chester.
Everett and Rhonda Kelsey of Chester are the parents of son Wilkes Tindall Kelsey born on Sept. 21. Mrs. Kelsey is the daughter of Dale and Laura Hinson and Mary Murphy of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Rhett and Susie Kelsey of Chester.
Drai and Tonya White of Rock Hill are the parents of son Genesis Obri White born on Sept. 21. Mrs. White is the daughter of Joseph and Christy Gregg of Florence. Paternal grandparents are James William and Cynthia Dickerson of Rock Hill.
Dustin and Neely Falls of Smyrna are the parents of son Tucker Lane Falls born on Sept. 21. Mrs. Falls is the daughter of Sheila Bloch of Kings Mountain, N.C. and William Brock of McConnells. Paternal grandparent is Sheila Allen of Clover.
Andrew and Allison Cleveland of York are the parents of son Lucas Elliott Cleveland born on Sept. 22. Mrs. Cleveland is the daughter of Michael and Jan Hairr of Chester. Paternal grandparents are James and Judy Cleveland of Chester.
Josh and Kristen McDaniel of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Emma Claire McDaniel born on Sept. 22. Mrs. McDaniel is the daughter of Kenny and Rose Childers of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Deborah McDaniel of Rock Hill.
Daniel and Jane Harshaw of McConnells are the parents of daughter Emma Ruth Harshaw born on Sept. 22. Mrs. Harshaw is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Milo Hawley of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm H. Harshaw of McConnells.
Christopher Trent and Charity Jones of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Harley Marie Trent born on Sept. 22. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Don Jones and Gloria Jones of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Patricia Trent of Rock Hill.
