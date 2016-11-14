Birth announcements, Nov. 13, 2016

1:40 York Police Department's new officer is hot on the trail Pause

0:21 Veterans honored at Orchard park Elementary School

3:22 York County Trump supporters talk about stunning win

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:21 Video: Hawgs of the Week (Week 11)

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find