Birth announcements, Nov. 13, 2016

Grady and Ashley Putnam of York are the parents of daughter Ellie Elizabeth Putnam born on Sept. 24. Mrs. Putnam is the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Dover of York. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Jane Putnam of York.
Chrystal Ledford of Smyrna is the parents of son Lucas Sawyer Tedder born on Sept. 24. Ms. Ledford is the daughter of Johnny and Patty Casey of Clover.
Jason and Nicole Chisari of Rock Hill are the parents of son Edward Dean Chisari born on Sept. 25. Mrs. Chisari is the daughter of Phillip and Anita Smith of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Melinda Chisari of Fort Mill.
Le-Kierra Johnson of Rock Hill is the parent of Autumn Audrey-Rose Williams born on Sept. 25. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of La-Treasa Johnson and Antonio Williams of Rock Hill.
Wachovian Kennedy and Ke’Atra Jamison of York are the parents of son Ke’Avian Amiere Kennedy born on Sept. 26. Ms. Jamison is the daughter of Jonathan Jamison and Tomeka McClain of York. Paternal grandparent is Tina Kennedy of York.
Christopher Roberts and Keely Warren of Rock Hill are the parents of son Khalil Warren Roberts born on Sept. 28. Ms. Warren is the daughter of Tony and Bobbie Warren of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jamie Roberts and Jennifer Summers of Rock Hill.
Demetrius King and Jamisha Clowney of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jaiden Demetrius Antwion King born on Sept. 28. Ms. Clowney is the daughter of Christopher Jones and Josenna Clowney of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Terrance and Lisa King of Rock Hill.
Lashanda Graves of Rock Hill is the parent of son Morris Dentrell Strong Jr. born on Sept. 28. Ms. Graves is the daughter of Stanley and Brenda Simmons of Gadsden, Ala.
Ryan and Katelyn Brady of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Reese Ann Brady born on Sept. 28. Mrs. Brady is the daughter of Sandy Monteagudo of Charlotte and Mark Joseph of Waxhaw, N.C. Paternal grandparent is Grace Brady of Charlotte.
Stefon and Kristina Thier of Fort Mill are the parents of son Silas Richard Thier born on Sept. 29. Mrs. Thier is the daughter of Richard and Susan Farnum of Indian Land.
Rachel Martin of Rock Hill is the parent of son Cia’Ran Phineus Martin born on Sept. 29. Ms. Martin is the daughter of Samuel Martin San Francisco, Calif. and Cheryl Martin of Rock Hill.
Tim and Heather Francisco of Rock Hill are the parents of son Robert Davis Joel Francisco born on Sept. 29. Mrs. Francisco is the daughter of Joe and Cindy Collins of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Joanna Francisco of Fort Mill.
Travis Meeks and Crystal Tillman of Rock Hill are the parents of son Travis Sentelle Meeks Jr. born on Sept. 29. Ms. Tillman is the daughter of Robert Johnson of Atlanta, Ga. and Bettye Mayfield of Rock Hill.
Tyler Hancock and Chassity Davis of Lancaster are the parents of son Carter Alexander Davis born on Sept. 28. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Sherry and Christopher Davis of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Amy and Paul Hancock of Rock Hill.
Noah Meek and Jessica Crump of York are the parents of daughter Loralye Faith Meek born on Sept. 30. Ms. Crump is the daughter of Christopher and Michelle Crump of McConnells. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Stacy Meek of York.
Luke and Martha Grigsby of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Tinsley Kate Grigsby born on Sept. 30. Mrs. Grigsby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Frank Andrews Jr. of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Billy Luke Grigsby Jr. of Greenville.
Jason Knight and Brooke Grainger of York are the parents of daughter Ivory Lisa Darlene Knight born on Sept. 30. Ms. Grainger is the daughter of Belinda Whitley and Roger Grainger of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Kenny and Lisa Knight of York.
