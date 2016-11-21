Birth announcements, Nov. 20, 2016

Ted and Maralee Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of son James Kemp Hall born on Oct. 1.
Tom and Julie Standford of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Charlotte Anne Standford born on Oct. 2. Mrs. Standford is the daughter of Joe and Beth Miano of Monck’s Corner. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Carol Standford of Rock Hill.
Jasmine Burris of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mariah Camille Sanders born on Oct. 2.
Rashard Little and Jasmin Lowery of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ramez Latrell Little born on Oct. 2. Ms. Lowery is the daughter of Michelle Lowery of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Joyce McCrorey of Charlotte.
Jeffrey Jackson and Tiffany Garvin of York are the parents of son Jeffrey Norman James Jackson born on Oct. 3. Ms. Garvin is the daughter of Sherry Bardette and James Garvin of York. Paternal grandparent is Kim Jackson of York.
Stefan and Rachel Dover of Fort Mill are the parents of son Kanaan Jonah Dover born on Oct. 3. Mrs. Dover is the daughter of Phil and Teresa Norris of Fort Worth, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Harold and Ruth Dover of Fort Mill.
Shania Mills of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ava Angel Michelle Crosby born on Oct. 4. Ms. Mills is the daughter of Vickie Johnson and Charles Mills of Rock Hill.
Cory and Jennifer Starnes of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jameson Wade Starnes born on Oct. 4. Mrs. Starnes is the daughter of Walter and Cindy Hartness of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Cheryl Lyons of Rock Hill.
Jelisa Moore of Rock Hill is the parent of son Ki’Maycion Decarlos Diontae Moore born on Oct. 4. Ms. Moore is the daughter of Cynthia Moore and Albert Turner of Fort Mill.
Nelson and Laura Dushaney of York are the parents of son Aaron Richard Dushaney born on Oct. 5. Mrs. Dushaney is the daughter of Richard Cizek and Carol Cizek of York. Paternal grandparent is Caroline Dushaney of North Adams, Mass.
Kevin and Wendy Counts of York are the parents of daughter Marlee Denise Counts born on Oct. 5. Mrs. Counts is the daughter of Tammy Sexton of York. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Nancy Counts of Rock Hill.
Peyton Dockery and Kierstin Anglin of York are the parents of daughter Jacklyn Shaee Dockery born on Oct. 6.
Matthew Jackson and Dolly Copeland of Chester are the parents of daughter Madalynn Elise Jackson born on Oct. 6. Ms. Copeland is the daughter of Casey Bianco and Joseph Copeland of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Clarence Jackson and Paulette Jackson of Chester.
Johnny Whitley and Samantha Collins of York are the parents of daughter Mackenzie Renee Whitley born on Oct. 6. Ms. Collins is the daughter of Benny and Cindi Collins of York. Paternal grandparent is Teresa Lanier of Grover, N.C.
Matthew Smith and Casie Dansby of York are the parents of daughter Maggie Raye Smith born on Oct. 7. Ms. Dansby is the daughter of Christy Herring and Mark Ordway of York. Paternal grandparents are Shane Smith and Vicki Smith of York.
Richard McAteer and Kaitlyn Rushing of York are the parents of daughter Malaya Kollette McAteer born on Oct. 7. Mrs. Rushing is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rushing of York. Paternal grandparents are Ginny and Tomashina McAteer and Charles McAteer of York.
Maudilio Morales Carreto and Megan Outlaw of Rock Hill are the parents of son Mauricio de Jesus Morales Carreto Jr. born on Oct. 7. Mrs. Outlaw is the daughter of Thomas Outlaw and Paula Outlaw of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Maudilio Morales and Irma Carreto of Guatemala.
