Birth announcements, Nov. 27, 2016

Danny and Christina Sutton of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Ivy Grace Sutton born on Oct. 8. Mrs. Sutton is the daughter of Kim Elmore of Hickory, N.C.
Jonathan and Morgan Jeffrey of Rock Hill are the parents of son Toby Christopher Jeffrey born on Oct. 8. Mrs. Jeffrey is the daughter of Mark and Connie Vance of Logon, W.Va. Paternal grandparents are Danny and Vicky Jeffrey of Logon, W.Va.
Joshua Massey and Keenyona Truesdale of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Karlei Rae Massey born on Oct. 9. Ms. Truesdale is the daughter of Steve Truesdale and Kemesha Lowery of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Christine Patterson of Winnsboro.
Tim and Jenny Adams of Catawba are the parents of son Landon James Adams born on Oct. 9. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Jim and Bonnie Milleage of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Chevelle Adams of Rock Hill.
Hailey Craig of York is the parent of son Connor James Spencer born on Oct. 9. Ms. Craig is the daughter of Shonna Craig and Bruce Daniel of Rock Hill.
Mick Tucker and Christina Penegar-Tucker of Lancaster are the parents of son Asher Jase Tucker born on Oct. 9. Mrs. Penegar-Tucker is the daughter of Melody Penegar and granddaughter of Howard and Mary Penegar of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Karen Tucker of Lancaster.
Andrew Carpenter and Kaylene Wagner of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jackson Scott Carpenter born on Oct. 10. Ms. Wagner is the daughter of Paul Wagner of Versailles, Ind. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Pam Carpenter of Rock Hill.
Marcus Ashworth and Nicole Johnson of Catawba are the parents of son Easton Andru Ashworth born on Oct. 10. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Erie and Meletta Schmid of Catawba. Paternal grandparents are Danny and Mari Ashworth of Rock Hill.
Israel and Jessica Eiler of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aria Ruth Eiler born on Oct. 10.
Johnathan and Jordon Blankenship of Edgemoor are the parents of twin boys Johnathan Luke Blankenship and Gunner Hal Blankenship born on Oct. 11. Mrs. Blankenship is the daughter of Hal Shaffer and Renee Kelley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Mary Blankenship of Gastonia, N.C.
Stacy Moss of Clover is the parent of daughter Scarlett Kleigh Moss born on Oct. 11. Ms. Moss is the daughter of Evelyn Moss of York.
Devante and Markita Atwood of Rock Hill are the parents of son Zymian Aking Atwood born on Oct. 11. Mrs. Atwood is the daughter of Tabitha Coleman of Rock Hill and Marc Coleman Boston, Mass. Paternal grandparents are Dwayne Baker and Catina Baker of Rock Hill.
Scott and Amber Bourgoin of Fort Mill are the parents of son Lucas Scott Bourgoin born on Oct. 12. Mrs. Bourgoin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Keesee of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bourgoin of Fort Mill.
Benjamin and Carla Stamets of Lancaster are the parents of son Wesley Colt Stamets born on Oct. 12. Mrs. Stamets is the daughter of Charles and Judy Davenport of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Carl and Linda Mabe of Asheboro, N.C.
