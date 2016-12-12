Birth announcements, Dec. 11, 2016

Dequavious Joseph and Shanika Baxter of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Khalil Joseph born on Oct. 20. Ms. Baxter is the daughter of Tammy Arbogast of Rock Hill.
William Meacham and Jennifer Crabtree of York are the parents of son Justice Banks Kory Meacham born on Oct. 21. Ms. Crabtree is the daughter of Gary and Lisa Crabtree of Kinston, Tenn. Paternal grandparents are Donald Meacham and Mary Katherine McAllister of Kingston, Tenn.
Kevin and Lisa Butler of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Abigail Rae Butler born on Oct. 21. Mrs. Butler is the daughter of Lem LaPrad of Rock Hill and Donna LaPrad of Martinsville, Va. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Jennie Vaughn of Rock Hill and Michael Butler of Rock Hill.
Tabetha Parrott of Edgemoor is the parent of daughter Kaydence Jean Lockard born on Oct. 21. Ms. Parrott is the daughter of Mary Hill of Edgemoor.
Willie and Tara Lumpkin of York are the parents of daughter Sydney Michelle Lumpkin born on Oct. 23. Mrs. Lumpkin is the daughter of Tony and Pam Campbell of York.
Fallon Kendrick of Clover is the parent of son Austin Alexander Kendrick born on Oct. 24.
Justin Moss and Breanna Zarko of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Adalyn Marie Moss born on Oct. 24. Ms. Zarko is the daughter of Robin Levister of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. Moore and Mrs. Moss of Rock Hill.
Zackary and Katherine Rodriguez of Rock Hill are the parents of son Zachary Ryder Rodriguez born on Oct. 25. Mrs. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jimmy and Marlene Ennis of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jose Rodriguez and Carol Martinez of Puerto Rico.
Luis Vasquez and Heather Mikles of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Sofia Carter Vasquez born on Oct. 25. Ms. Mikles is the daughter of Panzie Munsey of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Luis Vasquez and Maria Torress of Rock Hill.
Marc and Emily Sutton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Alexandra Rogan Sutton born on Oct. 25. Mrs. Sutton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Scales of Jonesville. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Steve Sutton of Matthews, N.C.
Matthew and Brittany Bradshaw of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Georgia Jean Bradshaw born on Oct. 25. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Debbie Bell and Donnie Moore of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Gene and Linda Bradshaw of Rock Hill.
Jonathan and Dominique Moreno of Rock Hill are the parents of son Peyton Alexander Moreno born on Oct. 25. Mrs. Moreno is the daughter of James Ciuffetelli of West Palm Beach, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Guillermo and Francia Moreno of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Kenneth and Jennifer Beesting of Fort Mill are the parents of son Brady Michael Beesting born on Oct. 27. Mrs. Beesting is the daughter of Steve and Shari Jones of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparent is James Beesting of Arcadia, Fla.
Jeese and Lauren Edwards of Clover are the parents of daughter Annabelle Kensley Edwards born on Oct. 27. Mrs. Edwards is the daughter of Alicia Harrell and Larry Paul of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are David and Tammy Edwards of Charlotte.
Matthew and Hali Greene of Rock Hill are the parents of son Parker Boone Greene born on Oct. 27. Mrs. Greene is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Blackmon of Darlington. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Greene of York.
