Birth announcements, Dec. 18, 2016

Charles Kale and Lisa Bolin of Clover are the parents of daughter Mollie Jane Kale born on Oct. 28. Ms. Bolin is the daughter of Michael and Frankie Bolin of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Trina Kale of Clover.
Timothy Locklear Jr. and Erica Phillips of Heath Springs are the parents of daughter Charlotte Diane Locklear born on Oct. 28. Ms. Phillips is the daughter of Tammy Rogers of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Brenna Edwards of Lancaster.
Shineim Stewart and Tamonte Douglas of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter A’vionna Marri Stewart born on Oct. 28.
Stephen Lockridge and Kayla McKnight of York are the parents of son Tobias Grant Lockridge born on Oct. 28. Ms. McKnight is the daughter of Epsice and Larry Knight of York. Paternal grandparents are Stephen and Alice Lockridge of York.
Derece White and Ilene Arcelay of Rock Hill are the parents of son Riley Darece White born on Oct. 28. Ms. Arcelay is the daughter of Milton Maria of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Edith White of Rock Hill.
John Crismon and Jessica Paxton of Rock Hill are the parents of son Hunter Dennis Paxton born on Oct. 29.
Babajide and Diana Obisesan of Gastonia are the parents of daughter Ivy Adesewa Obisesan born on Oct. 30. Mrs. Obisesan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Peters III of Waterville, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Akinsanya Obisesan of Corinth, Texas.
Richard and Nikki Scott of Lancaster are the parents of son Elijah David Scott born on Oct. 29. Mrs. Scott is the daughter of Ray Hegler and Lynette Garris of Lancaster.
Dana Campbell of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Braylea Renee Morris born on Oct. 30. Ms. Campbell is the daughter of Linda Pittman, Johnny Gregory and Danny Phillips of Rock Hill.
Dennis and Brittany Hudson of Lancaster are the parents of son Dawson Keith Hudson born on Oct. 29. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Carson and Judy Funderburk of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Adraine Hudson of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Anthony and Jennifer Mefford of Hickory Grove are the parents of daughter Kinleigh Cheyanne Mefford born on Oct. 30. Mrs. Mefford is the daughter of Leroy and Lisa Adams of York. Paternal grandparents are Tony and Tracy Mefford of Hickory Grove.
Christopher and Kelly Gedert of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Avery Grace Gedert born on Oct. 31. Mrs. Gedert is the daughter of Donald and Alice Quick of New Baltimore, Mich. Paternal grandparents are David and Claudis Gedert of Rock Hill.
Lacie Beck of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jaiden Micah Beck born on Oct. 31. Ms. Beck is the daughter of Donald and Danielle Beck of Rock Hill.
Daniel E. Ranucci and Andrea Langdon of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Amelia Marie Ranucci born on Oct. 31. Ms. Langdon is the daughter of Christopher Langdon and Shari Langdon of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Ranucci and Marlene Ranucci of Rock Hill.
La’Tricia Young of Chester is the parent of son Tyrek Day’Veon Young born on Oct. 31.
