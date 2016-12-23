Birth announcements, Dec. 25, 2016

Thomas Vance and Jessica Rae of Clover are the parents of daughter Luciana Martina Vance born on Nov. 6. Ms. Vance is the daughter of Bradley Rae and Sandra Fizer of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Frederick and Martina Vance of Denver, N.C.
Christopher and Amy Zesiger of York are the parents of daughter Mackenna Ann Zesiger born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Zesiger is the daughter of Paul and Carole Nedrow of Greensburg, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Mary Zesiger of Chandlerville, Ohio.
Corey Jackson and Darrah Clark of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Amelia Layne Jackson born Nov. 7. Ms. Clark is the daughter of James Clark of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Cheryl Warren of Lancaster.
Benjamin and Allison Brinkley of Rock Hill are the parents of son Curtis Christopher Brinkley born on Nov. 7. Mrs. Brinkley is the daughter of Mary Lee Gavin of Sharon, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Pamela Brinkley of Clarion, Pa.
Christopher Stark and Naomi Mast of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kaydence Lynn Stark born on Nov. 7. Ms. Mast is the daughter of Rick and Judith Mast of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Cassandra of Fort Mill.
Channie Graham of Rock Hill is the parent of son Elijah Akiem Johnson-Graham born on Nov. 7. Ms. Graham is the daughter of Michael and Cathy Graham of Rock Hill.
Conquestus Boger Jr. and Jillian Franklin of Rock Hill are the parents of son Dravon Anthony Boger born on Nov. 7. Ms. Franklin is the daughter of Raymond Franklin Sr. of Columbus, Ohio and Verla Deker of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Stephanie Barber and Conquestous Boger of Rock Hill.
Delmer Antonio Espinoza and Ariana Maldonado Gonzalez of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Brianna Espinoza Maldonado born on Nov. 8.
James and Lindsay Zabel of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Quinn Rebecca Zabel born on Nov. 8. Mrs. Zabel is the daughter of Brad and Jacki of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are John and Bridget Zabel of Tega Cay.
Mckenzie Trail of York is the parents of son Braiden Alexyn Trail born on Nov. 8. Ms. Trail is the daughter of Brian and Amy Trail of York.
Tyisha Lowery of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter A’Riyah Mahogany Lowery born on Nov. 8. Ms. Lowery is the daughter of James White of Rock Hill and La’kisha Lowery of Chester.
John and Hope Kean of Chester are the parents of son Maverick Orion Kean born on Nov. 8. Mrs. Kean is the daughter of Sebastian Fallone and Bobbi Allison of Mastic Beach, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are John and Rose Kean of N.Y.
Long Nguyen and Melissa Johnson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Aaron Thanh Nguyen born on Nov. 9. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of Charles Johnson and Nell Watson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Toan and To Mai Nguyen of Rock Hill.
Quintez Howze and Mailakia Jackson of Chester are the parents of daughter Holly B. Renee Jackson Howze born on Nov. 9.
Comments