Birth announcements, Jan. 8, 2017

Felix Wade and Lashana Burris-Wade are the parents of son Future Levert Wade born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Burris-Wade is the daughter of Margaret Burris of Sharon and the late Alex Givens. Paternal grandparents are the late George Wade and the late Mardine Wade of Sharon.
TaVario McCullough and Le’Keisha Kennedy of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ny’eela Monaé McCullough born on Nov. 1. Ms. Kennedy is the daughter of Bridgett Kennedy of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Martha McCullough of Rock Hill.
Roderick Whitlock and Erica Thompson of York are the parents of son Roderick Lamon Whitlock Jr. born on Nov. 1. Ms. Thompson is the daughter of Jessie Mae Thompson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Roderick Cherry of Rock Hill.
Vijay and Indira Balkaran of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Vanna Vivian Balkaran born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Balkaran is the daughter of Kenneth Seodat and Joan Fagundes of Guyana, South America. Paternal grandparents are Dindyal and Pamela Balkaran of Rock Hill.
Jonterius Thorne and Ni’Jule Gordon of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Raelynn Noelle Thorne born on Nov. 1. Ms. Gordon is the daughter of Chanta Gordon of Rock Hill.
Anthony Avera Sr. and Aimee’leigh Baker of Chester are the parents of son Anthony Tremaine Avera Jr. born on Nov. 2. Ms. Baker is the daughter of Timothy Baker of of Charlotte, N.C. and Janette Baker of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Johnny Neal of Wren, Ga. and Valerie Avera of Rock Hill.
Joseph and Melissa Catledge of Kershaw are the parents of daughter Summer Brianne Catledge born on Nov. 2. Mrs. Catledge is the daughter of Brian and Sandra Estridge of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are Mary Louise Catledge and the late Ralph Catledge of Kershaw.
Chris Vucannon and Stephanie Thompson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mila Michelle Vucannon born on Nov. 2.
Ashley Armstrong of Fort Mill is the parent of daughter Somers Milan Price born on Nov. 2. Ms. Armstrong is the daughter of Ronnie and Rozetta Armstrong of Fort Mill.
Christopher Wells and Jasmine Ashford of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kennedi Jordyn Ashford-Wells born on Nov. 3. Ms. Ashford is the daughter of Tonia Moore of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jesse Mae Wells of Spartanburg.
Seaira Williams of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Jordyn Serenity Austin born on Nov. 4. Ms. Williams is the daughter of Renna Williams of Rock Hill.
Roderick Marshall and Chelsea Worthy of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Amelia Skye Marshall born on Nov. 4. Ms. Worthy is the daughter of Lori and Randy Worthy of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dethre Marshall and Lucious Terry of Abbeville.
Samuel and Hannah Trader of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Brylea Addison Trader born on Nov. 5. Mrs. Trader is the daughter of Judy Childress of Lyman. Paternal grandparent is Martha Trader of Rock Hill.
Denidre Johnson and Shardashia Hall of Chester are the parents of son Keenon Denijuel Johnson born on Nov. 6. Ms. Hall is the daughter of Juanita Hall and Bobby Hall of Chester. Paternal is Anita Backstrom of Chester.
David and Donna Hassen of Rock Hill are the parents of son Evan Christopher Hassen born on Nov. 5. Mrs. Hassen is the daughter of Mostafa and Rita Shayeghi of Charlotte, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Zack and Judy Hassen of Rock Hill.
John Gibson and Tikeyiah Rice of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Heaven Justice Shairiah Gibson born on Nov. 5. Ms. Rice is the daughter of Angie Baxter of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Susie Gibson and Tony Gibson of Ridgeway.
Michael and Susanna Tirinato of York are the parents of son Robert Anthony Wyatt Tirinato born on Nov. 5. Mrs. Tirinato is the daughter of William and Tammie Alexander of York. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Cindy Tirinato of Rock Hill.
Kevin and Lynn Rudisill of Clover are the parents of son Cameron David Rudisill born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Rudisill is the daughter of Alicia and Brett Boykin of Clover and Joe and Becky Rivera of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Rudisill of Clover.
Bobby and Brittany Levister of Chester are the parents of daughter Charlotte Rae Levister born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Levister is the daughter of James and Melissa Matthews of Blackstock. Paternal grandparents are Ray Levister and Karen Taylor of Chester.
Comments