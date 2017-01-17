Birth announcements, Jan. 15, 2017

Felix Wade and Lashana Burris-Wade are the parents of son Future Levert Wade born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Burris-Wade is the daughter of Margaret Burris of Sharon and the late Alex Givens. Paternal grandparents are the late George Wade and the late Mardine Wade of Sharon.
Andrew Fitzke and Jennifer Sayers of Clover are the parents of son Kieron Davis Fitzke born on Nov. 16. Ms. Sayers is the daughter of Sheila Sayers and Michael Sayers of Blackstock. Paternal grandparents are Kim Fitzke and Brian Fitzke of York.
Yasheka Roberts of Rock Hill is the parent of son Kaleb Joseph Roberts born on Nov. 16. Mrs. Roberts is the daughter of Maurice Roberts and Frances Mobley of Rock Hill.
Timothy and Melanie Sheys of Rock Hill are the parents of twins Miracle Blue Sheys and Anthony Angel Sheys born on Nov. 16. Mrs. Sheys is the daughter of Judy Frazier of Rock Hill.
Anthony Lowery and Saquanta Willis of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Parker Noel Lowery born on Nov. 17. Ms, Willis is the daughter of Tina Willis of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Tony Lowery of Rock Hill.
Andrew Jimenez and Kelsey Bailey of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kynedi Reign Jimenez born on Nov. 17. Ms. Bailey is the daughter of Kevin and Amy Welsh of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparent is Martha Park of Charlotte.
Jason and Cristina Christman of Lake Wylie are the parents of son Daniel Joseph Christman born on Nov. 17. Mrs. Christman is the daughter of Brenda Bennett of Gaston, N.C. and Joseph Stinton of West Columbia. Paternal grandparent is Kathi Christman of York.
Jason Hemphill and Angel Sloan of Chester are the parents of daughter Eden Rose Hemphill born on Nov. 18. Ms. Sloan is the daughter of John Sellers and Arhonda Sellers of Richburg. Paternal grandparents are Francis Hemphill and Kathy Nichols of Chester.
Ivan Campos-Robles and Giselle Gomez-Roman of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Genesis Campos-Gomaz born on Nov. 18. Ms. Gomez-Roman is the daughter of Luis and Sarita Gomez of Lancaster.
Bryson and Krystal Long of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mia Claire Long born on Nov. 18. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Dianne Taylor Of Smyrna.
Chastity Cloud of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jelani Corey Raul Cloud born on Nov. 18. Ms. Cloud is the daughter of Robert and Jacci Cloud of Rock Hill.
Ben and Meagan Roberts of Chester are the parents of son Taytum Baker Roberts born on Nov. 21. Mrs. Roberts is the daughter of Robert and Trina Miller of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Chavis and Tammy Barrs of Great Falls and Katrina Roberts of Fort Lawn.
Ashley Cook of Hickory Grove is the parent of son Carson Brantleigh Cook born on Nov. 21. Ms. Cook is the daughter of Marion Cook of Hickory Grove and Karen Meek of Austell, Ga.
Lathan Snipes and Heather Phillips of Heath Spring are the parents of daughter Paislee Elise Snipes born on Nov. 21. Ms. Phillips is the daughter of Eric and Renee Phillips Heath Springs. Paternal grandparent is Connie Ingram of Lancaster.
Devane Leach and Emonie Hardin of York are the parents of daughter Kylie Makenzie Leach born on Nov. 22. Ms. Hardin is the daughter of Kelvin and Sharie Mayfield of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Lori Crawford of Rock Hill.
Dustin and Hope Leer of York are the parents of twins Kooper Thomas Leer and Karleigh Hope Leer born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Leer is the daughter of Tommy Childers and Carla Yoder of Smyrna. Paternal grandparents are Gary Leer and Debbie Schmidtke of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jerry and Beth Hilliard of Heath Springs are the parents of son Braxton Zane Alexander Hilliard born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Hilliard is the daughter of Robert Knight of Heath Springs. Paternal grandparent is Gertrude Duncan of Heath Springs.
Grey and Amanda Uzzell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Carter William Uzzell born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Uzzell is the daughter of Gina Creson of Ballantyne, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Mary Ann Uzzell of York.
