Birth announcements, Jan. 29, 2017

Charles and Andrika Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cazir Rahiem Williams born on Dec. 1. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Kimberly Jordan of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Evelyn Williams of Rock Hill.
Jeffrey and Jessica Hudson of York are the parents of son Jayden William Hudson born on Dec. 1. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Renee Shoemake of York. Paternal grandparent is Carla Smith of York.
Colby and Brandy Engel of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Josie Caroline Engel born on Dec. 2. Mrs. Engel is the daughter of Billy and Kathy Mosteller of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Retha Engel of Hendersonville, N.C.
Sean Smith and Hannah Johnson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Zoey Marie Smith born on Dec. 3. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Cindy and Paul Chesney of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Kim of Smyrna.
Wyndrell Joseph and Amber Stroud of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aubrey Michelle Starr Joseph born on Dec. 5. Ms. Stroud is the daughter of Kimberly Faile and Donald Moore of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Pernell Joseph and Michelle Colvin of Rock Hill.
Jake McDermott and Felicia Cole of McConnells are the parents of daughter Cheyenne Haven McDermott born on Dec. 5. Ms. Cole is the daughter of Tim and Ruth Cole of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Guy McDermott of Rock Hill and Pam Whims of Cape Coral, Fla.
Deterrion Hardin and Kierra Woods of Chester are the parents of daughter Queen Elizabeth Hardin born Dec. 5.
Clinton and Rachal Goodin of York are the parents of daughter Myka Jade Goodin born on Dec. 5. Mrs. Goodin is the daughter of Naaman and Robin Dover of York. Paternal grandparents are Edward Meadows and Faith Meadows of Lexington.
James and Jennifer Burns of Rock Hill are the parents of son James Roy Burns Jr. born on Dec. 5. Mrs. Burns is the daughter of Elliot and Susan Wallace of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Claude and Hannah Burns of Rock Hill.
Gene Brakefield and Kassidy Outen of Rock Hill are the parents of son Zayden Malaki Brakefield born on Dec. 6.
Lajada Barber of Chester is the parent of daughter Saraya Rachel Barber born on Dec. 6.
Casey and Courtney McSwain of York are the parents of daughter Ella Kate McSwain born on Dec. 6. Mrs. McSwain is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Norman of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Scott McSwain of York.
Dustin and Mary Brown of York are the parents of daughter Delta Georgianne Brown born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Chris Simpson and Sylvia Goforth of York. Paternal grandparents are Dean Brown and Agnes Elliott of York.
Mitchell and Kari Keene of Rock Hill are the parents of son Calab Mitchell Keene born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Keene is the daughter of Ronnie and Jami Boone of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Wes and Linda Yonson of Rock Hill.
Desmond and Jessica Cherry of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Destini Renee Cherry born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Cherry is the daughter of Rodney Hinton and Sandy Jones of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Vinson Brice and Lisa Brice of Rock Hill.
Kevin and Crystal Dix of Clover are the parents of daughter Kennedy Paige Dix born on Dec. 8. Mrs. Dix is the daughter of Shirley Wooten of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Litia Dix of Travelers Rest.
Allen Story and Meredith Price of Sharon are the parents of daughter Mallorie Rose Story born on Dec. 8.
Brandon and Suzanne Simmons of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Arya Isabel Simmons born on Dec. 9. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Dean and Freda Canty of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tony and Jeana Tavano of Rock Hill.
Justin and Jessica Craven of Chester are the parents of daughter Harley Nichole Craven born on Dec. 9. Mrs. Craven is the daughter of William Goodenow and Lisa Pressley of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Jackie Craven and Rhonda Wylie of Chester.
Brandon Treadway and Lauren Shytle of McConnells are the parents of son Calab Wyatt Treadway born on Dec. 10. Ms. Shytle is the daughter of Walter and Becky Stapfer of McConnells.
Brian and Megan Burton of Rock Hill are the parents of son Korrigan Percival Burton born on Dec. 10. Mrs. Burton is the daughter of Terry Collins and Janice Collins of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Jody Burton and Dora Burton of Clover.
Comments