Birth announcements, Feb. 5, 2017

Lashae Coleman of Chester is the parent of daughter Chloe Symone Feaster born on Dec. 12. Ms. Coleman is the daughter of Linda Pressley of Chester.
Thomas Haring and Amber Barrett of Rock Hill are the parents of twin girls Raelynn Jayde Haring and Kaelynn Skye Haring born on Dec. 13.
Simeon and Emiley Lindquist of Chester are the parents of son Kenneth Edward Lindquist born on Dec. 13. Mrs. Lindquist is the daughter of Kenneth and Victoria Hoag of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Swante and Linda Lindquist of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Alan and Jennifer King of Rock Hill are the parents of son Gavin Michael King born on Dec. 13. Mrs. King is the daughter of Richard and Kathleen Ervine. Paternal grandparents are Carl and Kim King.
Steven and Sara Zike of Rock Hill are the parents of son James David Zike born on Dec. 13. Mrs. Zike is the daughter of Janice Gaston of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Louis Zike Jr. of Clover.
Christopher Jenkins and Abigail Skelton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lilian Danielle Jenkins born on Dec. 14. Ms. Skelton is the daughter of Erica Sills of Sebring, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Dean Jenkins of Rock Hill and Denise Cooper of Deep Water, W.Va.
Justin and Erica Johnson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Crew Theron Johnson born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of Troy and Tracy Butler of Rock Hill.
Ryan and Andrea Lloyd of Lancaster are the parents of son Easton Brooks Lloyd born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Lloyd is the daughter of Larry and Beth Dunson of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Angie Lloyd of Lancaster.
Phillip and Cecily Davidson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Adrian Scott Davidson born on Dec. 14.
Derrick and Milyana Dwight of Clover are the parents of son Logan Myles Dwight born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Dwight is the daughter of Mack Edward Boyd and Millie Jo Boyd of Clover.
Andrew and Katie Gregory of York are the parents of son Eli Henry Gregory born on Dec. 15. Mrs. Gregory is the daughter of Darrin and Gina Blackwood of York. Paternal grandparents are JC and Kelly Gregory of York.
Dyquan Austin and Hayley Huffstetler of Rock Hill are the parents of twin boys Tyson Brooks Austin and Tabias Dyquan Austin born on Dec. 15. Ms. Huffstetler is the daughter of Michelle Blue of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Benita Young and Kwame Austin of Rock Hill.
Sharicka Harris of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ny’Kira Arciai Gordon born on Dec. 15.
Mark and Kelly Armour of Rock Hill are the parents of son Alexander Hoffman Armour born on Dec. 15. Mrs. Armour is the daughter of Nelson and Jeri Alexander of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Rita Armour of Catawba.
Tyrone Caldwell and Zykira Douglas of Rock Hill are the parents of son Messiah Landen Caldwell born on Dec. 16. Ms. Douglas is the daughter of Bryen and Sharika Douglas of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Meika Jackson and Matthew Jackson of Rock Hill.
Danny Casillas and Melissa Easler-Casillas of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Eva Patrice Casillas born on Dec. 16. Mrs. Casillas is the daughter of Bradley Easler of Brookhaven, N.Y. and Maria Schumacher of Eastport, N.Y.
Joseph and Chasity McLoon of Rock Hill are the parents of son Liam Gray McLoon born on Dec. 18. Mrs. McLoon is the daughter of Dennis and Marie Creamer of Douglas, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Linda McLoon of Douglas, Ga.
Seth and Brittany Beck of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jack Arrow Beck born on Dec. 18. Mrs. Beck is the daughter of Charles and Amanda Faile of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mitchell and Melodie Beck of Rock Hill.
Matthew and Lauren Robertson of Clover are the parents of daughter Shelby Mae Robertson born on Dec. 18. Mrs. Robertson is the daughter of Randy Cooke and Vivian Cooke of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Carol Robertson of Clover.
Joey and Amanda Moss of York are the parents of daughter Zoey Lynn Moss born on Dec. 19. Mrs. Moss is the daughter of Sandra Polk of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Joey and Patricia Moss of York.
Chris and Tara Arant of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Karina Monroe Arant born on Dec. 20.
Comments