Birth announcements, Feb. 12, 2017

Aaron and Ashley Todd of Clover are the parents of son Haiden JC Dean Todd born on Dec. 21. Mrs. Todd is the daughter of Wanda Wheeler and Robbie Moss of York. Paternal grandparents are Michael Robbins and Georgia Meeks of Clover.
Decory Johnson and Kiley Harkey of Rock Hill are the parents of son Omari Malakai Johnson born on Dec. 21. Ms. Harkey is the daughter of Joshua and Melissa Harkey of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Robert Jones of Orangeburg and Ruth Johnson of Gaston.
Dustin and Ashley Firth of York are the parents of son Rhys Samuel Firth born on Dec. 21. Mrs. Firth is the daughter of Mark Phillips and Christopher Hartsoe of York. Paternal grandparent is Raymond Firth of York.
Jamie Compton and Molly Autry of Chester are the parents of son Nathan Wright Compton born on Dec. 22. Ms. Autry is the daughter of Donald and Susan Autry of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Debra Compton of Blackstock.
Matthew Hyatt and Emily Black of Chester are the parents of son Bryan Rylie Hyatt born on Dec. 22.
Jamie and Jennifer Faires of Rock Hill are the parents of son Bryson Lee Faires born on Dec. 22. Mrs. Faires is the daughter of Brenda Ferguson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Dorothy Faires of Rock Hill.
William Taylor and Denise Layel of York are the parents of son Kaiden Lucas Taylor born on Dec. 23. Ms. Layel is the daughter of George Layel and Christy Jordon of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Joseph Taylor and Sharon McCraw of Rock Hill.
Zachary and Amanda Hucks of Chester are the parents of daughter Anne Katherine Hucks born on Dec. 23. Mrs. Hucks is the daughter of Sam Shillinglaw of Rock Hill and Kathy McKinney of Indian Trail, NC.
Tyler and Savannah Cartrette of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Elena June Cartrette born on Dec. 24. Mrs. Cartrette is the daughter of Ron and Jennifer Vogel. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Wendy Cartrette of Fort Mill.
Derrick and Lorena Thomas of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Brantlee-Marie Rosas Thomas born on Dec. 24. Mrs. Thomas is the daughter of Alberto and Susan Nuno of Williston.
Ja-Barry Adams and Nena Suber of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Janine Noelle Adams born on Dec. 24. Ms. Suber is the daughter of Linda Alexander of Charlotte and John Suber of Jersey, N.J. Paternal grandparents are Amanda and Barry Adams of Rock Hill.
Dillon and Kayla Hydrick of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Brantlee Jade Hydrick born on Dec. 24. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Stacy Hydrick of Lancaster.
